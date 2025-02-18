England Strongest Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

They struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing seventh in the standings. Had they placed lower than eighth, they wouldn’t have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025.

England – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Jos Buttler

Coach: Brendon McCullum

Previous edition: Semi-Finalist

England will be a team to watch in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After winning the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, they have not been at their best in the recent ICC tournaments.



They struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing seventh in the standings. Had they placed lower than eighth, they wouldn’t have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025. Their recent form in white ball cricket has been embarrassing. Further, their recently concluded series loss against India have raised more questions.



However, with the insurmountable talent in their squad, England will look to bounce back and give a much stronger performance in the upcoming mega event.

Complete England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (captain), Harry Brook, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett.

ALSO READ:

England Schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

Australia vs England in Lahore, February 22

Afghanistan vs England in Lahore, February 26

England vs South Africa in Karachi, March 1

Strongest England XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Ben Duckett

Phil Salt (Wk)

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Jos Buttler (C)

Liam Livingstone

Jamie Overton

Brydon Carse

Adil Rashid

Jofra Archer

Mark Wood

Strengths

One of England’s biggest strengths is their strong batting depth, as even their lower-order players can contribute well.

With Livingstone and Root as part-time spinners, England has plenty of choices to adjust based on conditions.

England have express pacers (Archer, Wood), seam options (Carse, Overton), and a quality leg-spinner in Adil Rashid.

Weakness

They have just one left-handed batter in this lineup, while the rest are right-handed.

England have won only three of their last 11 ODIs since 2024.

Date Opponent Result Margin Sept 19, 2024 Australia Lost By seven wickets Sept 21, 2024 Australia Lost By 68 runs Sept 24, 2024 Australia Won By 46 runs (DLS) Sept 27, 2024 Australia Won By 186 runs Sept 29, 2024 Australia Lost By 49 runs (DLS) Oct 31, 2024 West Indies Lost By eight wickets (DLS) Nov 2, 2024 West Indies Won By five wickets Nov 6, 2024 West Indies Lost By eight wickets Feb 6, 2025 India Lost By four wickets Feb 9, 2025 India Lost By four wickets Feb 12, 2025 India Lost By 142 runs

Champions Trophy 2025 Season Verdict for England

England are in a tough group, where they will face Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Their recent form has been poor but they will be looking to step up in this tournament.

With injuries affecting Australia and South Africa, England’s squad looks slightly stronger, and they should have a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.