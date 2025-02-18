England Strongest Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

They struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing seventh in the standings. Had they placed lower than eighth, they wouldn’t have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025
Captain: Jos Buttler
Coach: Brendon McCullum
Previous edition: Semi-Finalist
England will be a team to watch in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After winning the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, they have not been at their best in the recent ICC tournaments.
Their recent form in white ball cricket has been embarrassing. Further, their recently concluded series loss against India have raised more questions.
However, with the insurmountable talent in their squad, England will look to bounce back and give a much stronger performance in the upcoming mega event.
Jos Buttler (captain), Harry Brook, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Margin
|Sept 19, 2024
|Australia
|Lost
|By seven wickets
|Sept 21, 2024
|Australia
|Lost
|By 68 runs
|Sept 24, 2024
|Australia
|Won
|By 46 runs (DLS)
|Sept 27, 2024
|Australia
|Won
|By 186 runs
|Sept 29, 2024
|Australia
|Lost
|By 49 runs (DLS)
|Oct 31, 2024
|West Indies
|Lost
|By eight wickets (DLS)
|Nov 2, 2024
|West Indies
|Won
|By five wickets
|Nov 6, 2024
|West Indies
|Lost
|By eight wickets
|Feb 6, 2025
|India
|Lost
|By four wickets
|Feb 9, 2025
|India
|Lost
|By four wickets
|Feb 12, 2025
|India
|Lost
|By 142 runs
England are in a tough group, where they will face Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Their recent form has been poor but they will be looking to step up in this tournament.
With injuries affecting Australia and South Africa, England’s squad looks slightly stronger, and they should have a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.
