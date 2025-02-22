Earlier, an umpiring error helped England win the 2019 World Cup.

An umpiring error had helped England win Cricket’s most prestigious trophy in 2019. Another error could cost them a match against Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The incident in question occurred on the final delivery of the penultimate over of England’s innings. A flat aerial hit by Jofra Archer off Nathan Ellis’ full toss flew straight over the bowler’s head and landed just past the boundary cushion. The standing umpire did not feel the need to check with the third umpire and adjudged it as a four.

On a pitch which seemed good to bat on and with dew likely to affect the proceedings, this moment could come back to bite England.

England forged a huge target

The Jos Buttler-led side managed to post a commendable total of 351 despite losing the momentum at the back end. The left-hand opening batter Ben Duckett held the innings together with a spectacular 165 off 143 deliveries. Joe Root was the only other batter from England to cross the 50-run mark.

Australia’s run-chase didn’t have a great start as Archer removed Travis Head for just six runs, with a terrific catch off his own bowling. Mark Wood then sent back the Aussie captain Steve Smith for five. So far, Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne have managed to recover the innings with 76/2 on the board at the end of the powerplay.



