Mark Wood
watch
Last updated: February 22, 2025

England Pacer Clocks Average Speed of 151.2kph, Fastest Ever in an ICC ODI Tournament

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

During his initial four-over spell, he also maintained an impressive economy.

Mark Wood

England speedster Mark Wood spit fire during the ongoing AUS vs ENG match in the Champions Trophy 2025. The 35-year-old bowled a hostile first spell against Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Wood also made an early breakthrough by sending Australian captain Steve Smith back to the pavilion in their chase of a massive target of 352. After bowling some rapid deliveries, Wood claimed Smith’s wicket for the fourth time in ODI cricket.

In the process, the Englishman recorded the fastest-ever spell in an ICC ODI tournament with an average speed of 151.2 kph.

During his initial four-over spell, Wood also maintained an impressive economy, conceding only 23 runs.

ALSO READ:

Josh Inglis’ brilliant century inches Australia closer to 350 plus target

Speaking about the match, England posted a massive score of 351 for 8 in 50 overs after batting first, courtesy of Ben Duckett’s exquisite 165 (143).

The Three Lions also made a strong start to their defence, making early inroads as Australia were left reeling at 27 for 2 in the first five overs.

However, Josh Inglis stepped up to the occasion and made amends for the initial setback by slamming a fiery ton to revive Australia and keep them in the hunt for the contest.

At the time of writing this report, the Australia scoreboard read 318 for 5 in 45 overs with Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis currently at the crease.

The winner of this game will get a considerable edge to seal a berth in the semis.

Champions Trophy 2025
Mark Wood
Steve Smith

