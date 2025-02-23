News
Last updated: February 23, 2025

‘Haarke Chale Jaate Hain’ – Pakistan Batting Consultant Delivers Scathing Remark About India on the Eve of IND vs PAK Encounter

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
India odi team champions trophy

Pakistan’s batting consultant Mudassar Nazar took a snarky dig at India ahead of their blockbuster Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash in Dubai by saying that India hasn’t won much despite their wealth of talent.

India have won only few trophies, says Nazar

While saying that Pakistan losing to India in an ICC event is nothing new, he felt that India haven’t converted their resources into trophies.

“Agar aap India ki strength dekhe, itni zabardast team hai, toh uss hisaab se itni trophies jeete bhi nahi. Major title jeete nai. Haarke chale jaate hai. Ekaadh jeeta hai bas,” Nazar said in a chat with RevSportz.

(If you look at India’s strength, its an incredibly strong team. But they haven’t won trophies that justify that strength. They haven’t won many major titles. They just lose and leave. Have won one odd trophy.)

India had reached the final in the two editions of the World Test Championship, semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup and final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. After the heavy losses, there was an end product as they clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies.

Pakistan had beaten India for the first time in World Cups in 2022 and have a slight edge over their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy head-to-head record. The defending champions have won three of the five matches, including the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

Proactive cricket the only way for Pakistan to beat India

Pakistan came into the tournament on the back of a Tri-Series final defeat to New Zealand and then lost the opening game to the Black Caps again. A defeat against India on Sunday will most likely knock them out of the semifinals race. Nazar replied to the criticism surrounding the Pakistani side.

“Some 10 Indian journalists have told me that Pakistan will lose. What is so new about Pakistan losing? They’ve lost before. These matches are do or die, whoever plays well on the day, wins,” Nazar said.

When asked what is required for the tournament’s co-hosts to beat an in-form India that won against Bangladesh, Nazar said proactiveness is the key.

“Chadhke khelna hoga, itraana nahi hai. Agar koi achha khel raha hai toh khadaa rehna hoga,” Nazar said.

(Have to step up and play proactive cricket. If someone is playing well, they have to stay long)

