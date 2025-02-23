News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
babar azam hardik pandya celebration
watch
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Hardik Pandya Gives Babar Azam a Cold Send Off After Dismissing Him in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
babar azam hardik pandya celebration

India allrounder Hardik Pandya struck the first blow for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan by dismissing star batter Babar Azam and gave him a cheeky sendoff on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya draws first blood for India vs Pakistan

Pandya was brought into the attack in the opening powerplay after pace spearhead Mohammed Shami walked off the field after clutching his ankle in discomfort. The Baroda allrounder conceded a boundary off his first over against Babar after a bowling a fuller length ball on the fourth stump.

He was frustrated with himself off the next over when he messed up his length and Babar smacked him through the covers for a second boundary. However, Pandya got back at the opening batter with a moving delivery that was much closer to the stumps and got a convincing outside edge to keeper KL Rahul.

Also Read:

As Babar walked off distraught for a decently-paced 23 0ff 26 balls, Pandya made gestures as if saying a ‘Good Bye’ while celebrating the wicket with his teammates.

India struck immediately after that over, second opener Imam-Ul-Haq called for a quick run after dabbing to mid-on where Axar Patel took aim and rattled the stumps at the non-striker’s end. That wicket left Pakistan at 47/2.

Babar Azam and Pakistan’s opening strategy fails yet again

It was another disappointing outing for Babar who hasn’t scored a hundred across any format since giving up captaincy after the 2023 ODI World Cup exit in the league stage.

Pakistan were also forced to send their premier batter up the order after regular Saim Ayub was injured ahead of the Champions Trophy. So far, it hasn’t worked for them even after Babar scored a sluggish 64 off 90 balls in the tournament opening match against New Zealand as the defending champions began with a 60-run defeat.

To add to their woes, Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament after he suffered an injury while fielding against New Zealand. The partnership between Fakhar’s replacement Imam and Babar lasted 50 balls before Babar departed.

India started off the innings with Shami bowling five wides and giving away six runs. However, they conceded just three boundaries in the opening powerplay and pegged Pakistan back by drying up the runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Babar Azam
CT 2025
Hardik Pandya
India vs Pakistan

Related posts

Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.

Axar Patel With Another Big Impact in Champions Trophy 2025! Makes a Lightning-Quick Reflexes To Catch Imam-Ul-Haq Short [WATCH]

Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.
3:53 pm
Darpan Jain
Yuvraj Singh reminded fans of his superior fielding abilities during the inaugural International Masters League 2025 contest.

Yuvraj Singh Rolls Back the Clock With Stunning Boundary Catch in International Masters League 2025 [WATCH]

Yuvraj Singh took a fabulous catch on the boundary ropes to amaze one and all with his agility at this age.
9:43 am
Darpan Jain
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer’s Dropped Catch of Alex Carey Comes Back to HAUNT Him After Australia Register Record Chase in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

It was a forgettable night for the England pacer.
4:24 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mark Wood

England Pacer Clocks Average Speed of 151.2kph, Fastest Ever in an ICC ODI Tournament

During his initial four-over spell, he also maintained an impressive economy.
1:14 am
Chandra Moulee Das

Injury scare for England! Jofra Archer Winces in Pain After A Stunning Return Catch vs Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Travis Head departed after making just six runs.
9:51 pm
Disha Asrani

Umpiring Error Robs England Runs in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash against Australia [WATCH]

Earlier, an umpiring error helped England win the 2019 World Cup.
8:09 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy