Hardik Pandya Gives Babar Azam a Cold Send Off After Dismissing Him in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

India allrounder Hardik Pandya struck the first blow for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan by dismissing star batter Babar Azam and gave him a cheeky sendoff on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya draws first blood for India vs Pakistan

Pandya was brought into the attack in the opening powerplay after pace spearhead Mohammed Shami walked off the field after clutching his ankle in discomfort. The Baroda allrounder conceded a boundary off his first over against Babar after a bowling a fuller length ball on the fourth stump.

Hardik was unhappy after getting hit for a 4 then he took babars wicket and gave him a cold send off🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/dODWYKSBdQ — 🇦🇺 (@whyrattkuhli) February 23, 2025

He was frustrated with himself off the next over when he messed up his length and Babar smacked him through the covers for a second boundary. However, Pandya got back at the opening batter with a moving delivery that was much closer to the stumps and got a convincing outside edge to keeper KL Rahul.

As Babar walked off distraught for a decently-paced 23 0ff 26 balls, Pandya made gestures as if saying a ‘Good Bye’ while celebrating the wicket with his teammates.

India struck immediately after that over, second opener Imam-Ul-Haq called for a quick run after dabbing to mid-on where Axar Patel took aim and rattled the stumps at the non-striker’s end. That wicket left Pakistan at 47/2.

Babar Azam and Pakistan’s opening strategy fails yet again

It was another disappointing outing for Babar who hasn’t scored a hundred across any format since giving up captaincy after the 2023 ODI World Cup exit in the league stage.

Pakistan were also forced to send their premier batter up the order after regular Saim Ayub was injured ahead of the Champions Trophy. So far, it hasn’t worked for them even after Babar scored a sluggish 64 off 90 balls in the tournament opening match against New Zealand as the defending champions began with a 60-run defeat.

To add to their woes, Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament after he suffered an injury while fielding against New Zealand. The partnership between Fakhar’s replacement Imam and Babar lasted 50 balls before Babar departed.

India started off the innings with Shami bowling five wides and giving away six runs. However, they conceded just three boundaries in the opening powerplay and pegged Pakistan back by drying up the runs.

