Mohammed Shami Limps Off the Field! Massive Injury Scare For India During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

India are already without Bumrah and losing another frontline pacer will be a major blow.

India were dealt a major injury scare after talismanic pacer Mohammed Shami looked uncomfortable while bowling in the middle during the ongoing clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. During the fifth over of the match and Shami’s third, physios had to walk in to attend the India pacer as he looked uncomfortable with something in his right leg.

Although Shami completed the over, he eventually had to leave the field and get immediate medical attention. Rohit Sharma and Co will only hope that the injury isn’t too serious.

India are already without their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the ICC event but to lose out on another frontline pacer can cause a major dent to their ambitions of winning the coveted trophy.

To put everyone at ease, Shami returned and bowled the 11th over.

Pakistan makes a steady start; Indian bowlers toil

Speaking about the match, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq gave the hosts a steady start in the decisive clash. Both Shami and Harshit failed to get India an early breakthrough as the Indian bowlers were made to toil.

However, after Mohammed Shami left, Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack and managed to draw first blood in the ninth over by getting the crucial wicket of Babar Azam.

At the time of writing this report, the Pakistan scoreboard reads 45 for 1 in 8.3 overs with Imam ul Haq and Saud Shakeel currently batting at the crease.

Pakistan suffered a loss in the tournament opener against New Zealand and the defending champions will need to churn out a win tonight to keep their hopes in the competition alive.

