Arshdeep Singh not included in India's Playing XI against Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for a high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first. India’s captain Rohit Sharma announced that there are no changes in the playing XI as per their last combination against Bangladesh. Once again, a relatively new pacer, Harshit Rana is preferred over Arshdeep Singh.

The left-arm seamer’s last ODI participation came against England in the recently concluded ODI home series. He picked up two wickets in his quota of five overs while giving away 33 runs. Despite his decent performances, Arshdeep Singh has been sidelined.

In India’s contest against Bangladesh earlier this week, Harshit Rana returned with three wickets in 7.4 overs at a cheap economy of 4.04. In the absence of veteran bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing out on the ICC event due to an injury, Harshit Rana has held the fort alongside Mohammad Shami.

One reason why India preferred Rana over Arshdeep stems from the previous game on the same pitch. Rana naturally bowls at a short length, which complements his effective slower deliveries. The slow pitch conditions amplify the effectiveness of these slower balls, as seen in the last match. This makes Rana a more suitable option for this scenario compared to Arshdeep.

ALSO READ:

Watch how social media reacted to Arshdeep Singh’s absence from the playing XI against Pakistan

I think Arshdeep should've played instead of Harshit but as my friend says "Gambhir will use the KKR quota" #INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophy — Peanut Butter 067 🇵🇸 (@peanutbutter067) February 23, 2025

#PAKvIND #CT2025



Arshdeep Singh is not playing even in a crucial game vs Pakistan. He should have been picked ahead of Shami..Still cant understand the idea of playing Harshit Rana ahead of Arshdeep Singh unless he is injured.. @prasannalara your thoughts please — Sathya Rajan (@RajanSathya24) February 23, 2025

My man Arshdeep deserves a better team and a coach 💔

Imagine having a single left handed bowler and not playing him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/spRX59Ocjt — sarandeep (@sarandeep_) February 23, 2025

It will be sheer stupidity if Arshdeep doesn't play today — Shabdabhedi🪷 (@themangoindian) February 23, 2025

No Arshdeep, seriously? 😒😒



We cried for years about not having an efficient left-arm fast bowler after Zaheer Khan, and now we're benching him.



Even if the result goes in our favor, it's still unfair#INDvsPAK — Versagen 07 (@Versagen07) February 23, 2025

Wow. Gambhir robbed Arshdeep spot for KKR guy Harshit Rana. Thought he rested him last game since it’s against Bangladesh. Cheap guy — Mathmagician (@NaniPruthviraj) February 23, 2025

12th Consecutive Toss lost by India in ODI format 😮



Once again No Arshdeep Singh 💔#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/AiZtgihvF9 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 23, 2025

Arshdeep would have been better in places of Harshit Rana #INDvsPAK

We have to remember that Pakistan is not Bangladesh — Ritika 🌈🍉 (@oversmart123) February 23, 2025

i’ve said it before, i’ll say it again – shami should be the first change bowler simply because he’s the best first change bowler in the world.



i know opening the bowling with hardik and rana doesn’t sound very convincing but if we played arshdeep instead of rana, it would look… — kshitij (@kshitijtw) February 23, 2025

Shami is struggling to find his rhythm as he usually bowls with slightly old bowl with harshit on the other end their is lack of control as well india is missing arshdeep #ViratKohli𓃵 — numb (@Numb59220178) February 23, 2025

Arshdeep ko khila dete..Shami chacha bilkul rhythm me nahi lag rahe..Isly maine pichle match me maine isko hype nahi kiya despite 5 wickets — Ujjwal (@iujjwal_x) February 23, 2025

Stupid team selection cost india this match#Arshdeep was must in this match to take wicket in first over #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy — Mitochondria Zimmer (@Mitochondr19790) February 23, 2025

Even if he perform he is surely kkr quota. Arshdeep mukesh avesh all 3 bowled well in 2023 SA away odi series we won all three sidelined and even our third choice bowler siraj. — ❤ (@FCBayern_X_RCB) February 23, 2025

Shami isn’t a new ball specialist isliyee Arshdeep khel na chiye tha. He’s the power play genius then let shami cook later on. This was mistake made during Ahmedabad final too — 𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙖𝙬 ☬ (@CR7Outlaw) February 23, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.