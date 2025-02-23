News
social-reactions
Last updated: February 23, 2025

‘KKR Quota’ – Fans React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Pakistan Clash, Continues to Sit Out in Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Arshdeep Singh not included in India's Playing XI against Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for a high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first. India’s captain Rohit Sharma announced that there are no changes in the playing XI as per their last combination against Bangladesh. Once again, a relatively new pacer, Harshit Rana is preferred over Arshdeep Singh.

The left-arm seamer’s last ODI participation came against England in the recently concluded ODI home series. He picked up two wickets in his quota of five overs while giving away 33 runs. Despite his decent performances, Arshdeep Singh has been sidelined.

In India’s contest against Bangladesh earlier this week, Harshit Rana returned with three wickets in 7.4 overs at a cheap economy of 4.04. In the absence of veteran bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing out on the ICC event due to an injury, Harshit Rana has held the fort alongside Mohammad Shami.

One reason why India preferred Rana over Arshdeep stems from the previous game on the same pitch. Rana naturally bowls at a short length, which complements his effective slower deliveries. The slow pitch conditions amplify the effectiveness of these slower balls, as seen in the last match. This makes Rana a more suitable option for this scenario compared to Arshdeep.

ALSO READ:

Watch how social media reacted to Arshdeep Singh’s absence from the playing XI against Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh
Champions Trophy 2025
India

