Mohammed Shami
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 21, 2025

‘Best Version of Himself’ – Former Australia Captain Hails India Pacer After Sensational Spell in Champions Trophy 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on India pace after the latter's heroics against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohammed Shami

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has hailed India pacer Mohammed Shami following his impressive performance against Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday. Shami finished with figures of 5/53 in his return to ICC competitions. Earlier, he had sustained an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and was ruled out of competitive action for a year.

“For him to come back and get five wickets in the first game of the Champions Trophy is fantastic. They are exactly the sort of people you want in your side, the guys who would do anything for you. Especially as a captain, you look someone in the eye and ask them to do a job for you, if they are going to do it or they are not and Shami always seems that sort of guy to me that,” Ponting told ICC, cricket’s global governing body.

The Return Of Mohammed Shami

Shami had ended as the highest wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps. The Bengal speedster returned to competitive cricket in November 2024 during a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. He picked up seven wickets in that match, four of which came in the first innings. Shami made his international comeback during the recent T20I and ODI series against England at home. Shami collected five wickets from four limited-overs matches against England.

“It hasn’t been easy for him, yes he had a good international career but if you look back, it was a sort of stop-start at the start of his career. He has got better and better year on year and he is probably, the best version of himself right now on the back of a bit of adversity, so they are the sort of people you want around, especially in big tournaments,” Ponting further said.

After beating Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener on Thursday, the Men in Blue will be hoping to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
Mohammed Shami
Ricky Ponting

