champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 21, 2025

Star KKR Pacer Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Played a Silent Role in His Fabulous Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He took three wickets against Bangladesh.

India’s new ODI bowler, Harshit Rana was picked up ahead of Arshdeep Singh for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh on February 20. He returned with a crucial three-wicket haul at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

After the match, the 23-year-old revealed how superstar Jasprit Bumrah played a silent role in his fabulous performance. Rana explained how the veteran bowler has trained him as per the various formats of the game. He also mentioned that he learnt a thing or two about consistency from Bumrah. 

“Working with Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) benefits a lot because he has a lot of experience. He tells how to bowl in which format. I picked consistency from him,” said Rana. 

Harshit Rana Credits Bowling Coach

With the intense competition in this ICC mega event, Rana has done his job well especially in the absence of Bumrah. With his performance last evening, he proved his mettle. His spell must have also cemented Rohit Sharma and Co.’s trust in opting for the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) star pacer over Arshdeep. 

The seamer also gave due credit to India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel. 

“I have learned a lot of things from him. He (Morkel) has worked a lot on my line and length,” Rana said

India have another highly anticipated clash around the corner. Amid the rising pressure, the seamer spoke about the team’s approach towards each game. 

“When you play for India, there is always pressure. We will take it as a normal game,” he added.

The Men in Blue will go against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 at the same venue. 

