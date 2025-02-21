The first match will be played between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters on February 22.

The International Masters League T20 (IML T20) 2025 will feature some of the legendary names in cricket. The 18-match-long tournament is set to begin on February 22. The roster includes India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and West Indies great Brain Lara. They will be leading India Masters and West Indies Masters respectively.

The competition will feature the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Jacques Kallis, and Hashim Amla too.

The tournament will be played across three venues in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the semifinals and final on March 16, 2025.

International Masters League T20 2025 squads:

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar.

England Masters: Eoin Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Steve Finn, Stuart Meaker.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (C), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Peter Nevill, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Masters: Brian Lara (C), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Williams Perkins, Fiden Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Ravi Rampaul.

South Africa Masters: Jacques Kallis (C), Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacuqes Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (C), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Suranga Lakmal, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva.

International Masters League T20 2025 fixtures

Date and Time Teams Venue February 22 – 7.30 PM India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 24 – 7.30 PM West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 25 – 7.30 PM India Masters vs England Masters DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 26 – 7.30 PM South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 27 – 7.30 PM West Indies Masters vs England Masters DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai February 28 – 7.30 PM Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 1 – 7.30 PM India Masters vs South Africa Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 3 – 7.30 PM South Africa Masters vs England Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 5 – 7.30 PM India Masters vs Australia Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 6 – 7.30 PM West Indies Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 7 – 7.30 PM Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Reliance Stadium, Vadodara March 8 – 7.30 PM India Masters vs West Indies Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 10 – 7.30 PM Sri Lanka Masters vs England Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 11 – 7.30 PM West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 12 – 7.30 PM England Masters vs Australia Masters Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 13 – 7.30 PM 1st Semifinal Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 14 – 7.30 PM 2nd Semifinal Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur March 16 – 7.30 PM Final Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

International Masters League T20 2025 venues

The tournament will progress in three phases starting with India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The first five games will be played at the same venue.

The next six matches will be played at the Reliance Stadium, Vadodara. The 65,000-capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the remaining matches.

International Masters League T20 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

International Masters League T20 will be live telecast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits. The tournament will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

