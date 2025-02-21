News
Last updated: February 21, 2025

International Masters League T20 (IMLT20) 2025 Live Streaming:  Telecast Details For New Tournament Ft. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The first match will be played between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters on February 22.

International Masters League

The International Masters League T20 (IML T20) 2025 will feature some of the legendary names in cricket. The 18-match-long tournament is set to begin on February 22. The roster includes India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and West Indies great Brain Lara. They will be leading India Masters and West Indies Masters respectively.

The competition will feature the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Jacques Kallis, and Hashim Amla too.

The tournament will be played across three venues in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the semifinals and final on March 16, 2025.

International Masters League T20 2025 squads:

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar.

England Masters: Eoin Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Steve Finn, Stuart Meaker.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (C), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Peter Nevill, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Masters: Brian Lara (C), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Williams Perkins, Fiden Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best, Ravi Rampaul.

South Africa Masters: Jacques Kallis (C), Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacuqes Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala.

Sri Lanka Masters:  Kumar Sangakkara (C), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Suranga Lakmal, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva.

International Masters League T20 2025 fixtures

Date and TimeTeamsVenue
February 22 – 7.30 PMIndia Masters vs Sri Lanka MastersDY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
February 24 – 7.30 PMWest Indies Masters vs Australia MastersDY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
February 25 – 7.30 PMIndia Masters vs England MastersDY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
February 26 – 7.30 PMSouth Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka MastersDY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
February 27 – 7.30 PMWest Indies Masters vs England MastersDY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
February 28 – 7.30 PMSri Lanka Masters vs Australia MastersReliance Stadium, Vadodara
March 1 – 7.30 PMIndia Masters vs South Africa MastersReliance Stadium, Vadodara
March 3 – 7.30 PMSouth Africa Masters vs England MastersReliance Stadium, Vadodara
March 5 – 7.30 PMIndia Masters vs Australia MastersReliance Stadium, Vadodara
March 6 – 7.30 PMWest Indies Masters vs Sri Lanka MastersReliance Stadium, Vadodara
March 7 – 7.30 PMAustralia Masters vs South Africa MastersReliance Stadium, Vadodara
March 8 – 7.30 PMIndia Masters vs West Indies MastersShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
March 10 – 7.30 PMSri Lanka Masters vs England MastersShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
March 11 – 7.30 PMWest Indies Masters vs South Africa MastersShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
March 12 – 7.30 PMEngland Masters vs Australia MastersShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
March 13 – 7.30 PM1st SemifinalShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
March 14 – 7.30 PM2nd SemifinalShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
March 16 – 7.30 PMFinalShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

International Masters League T20 2025 venues

The tournament will progress in three phases starting with India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The first five games will be played at the same venue.

The next six matches will be played at the Reliance Stadium, Vadodara. The 65,000-capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the remaining matches.

International Masters League T20 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

International Masters League T20 will be live telecast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits. The tournament will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

International Masters League T20
Sachin Tendulkar
Yuvraj Singh

