‘8th Wonder of the World…’ – Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

England won the third Test by 22 runs.

There’s a reason we call it Test cricket. It tests everything one has. India entered the Home of Cricket on Day 5, needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand. With the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease, the visitors were high on hope. But just a few overs into the final day, all hell broke loose. The Indians were reduced to a total of 82/7 and needed 111 runs with just three wickets in hand. But just then, Ravindra Jadeja happened! He scored a crucial 61 to keep India in the game. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj provided useful assistance at the other end, and India walked into the tea break at 163/9, keeping the hosts on their toes.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder walked in when the score was 71/5, and stood like a rock for the team. His defense was on full display. Batting with tail-enders is not something Jadeja is known to do well. But in this game, he displayed grit. Bumrah and Siraj wonderfully helped him. Sadly, Siraj got dismissed by Shoaib Bashir in a very unlucky manner. The Indian pacer defended a short-length delivery with soft hands. The ball went straight to the stumps and clipped the bottom of the leg-stump, dislodging just a solitary bail. The English players were all over the ground celebrating in high spirits. Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, stood helpless as the lone warrior.

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions from social media, lauding the efforts of the Indian all-rounder as well as the Indian ta

🇮🇳 30 runs needed. One man standing.

The tricolor hopes. The crowd holds its breath.



Ravindra Jadeja ; not just a player, a storm in silence.

This isn't a chase, This is a reckoning.



Jaddu & Siraj ♥️#INDvsENG #Jadeja #TeamIndia #MiracleMode pic.twitter.com/IPQQnVmiad — Adorable (@rehnedotum_) July 14, 2025

At this particular moment we should declare "Sir Jadeja" as the 8th wonder of the World.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/nMPRIZoi1L — Dank jetha (@Dank_jetha) July 14, 2025

Shubman Gill said – "Ravindra Jadeja is India's Most valuable player. It's very hard to find, Batting with the tail was something we spoke about, the character he showed was tremendous". (Sahil Malhotra/TOI). pic.twitter.com/sqypZu9COn — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) July 14, 2025

💔 Heartbreak for 🇮🇳 India, but Sir Jadeja stood like a ROCK 💪



His 61* was sheer grit and class.



A warrior till the last ball. Respect, Jaddu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yPaSK3wKW4 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 14, 2025

For the flag, for the fans,… pic.twitter.com/4drgSouLLM — Choudhary kapil (@Kapilmalik3011) July 14, 2025

BIG SALUTE!

What a gutsy player, Ravindra Jadeja!

Lord's Test sees a thrilling finish.

England deserved this victory.

Our bowlers almost won us this Test, but let down by batsmen. #Ravindrajadeja𓃵pic.twitter.com/8ZPlcbbOx0 — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) July 14, 2025

It wasn't easy. But it wasn't over. Well fought Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/eTrov5GqeD — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 14, 2025

One of the most under celebrated cricketer is #Jadeja



The balance he is giving from last 10/15 yrs.



Contributes all three departments in all 3 formats. #Real3D pic.twitter.com/GZ4i6uhdtx — Ja!pal (@jaipalpuli) July 12, 2025

We might have lost the match but respect for Ravindra Jadeja ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PZPj3MX84Z — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 14, 2025

This man is a legend, highly underrated and rarely gets the recognition or appreciation he truly deserves….#Jadeja #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/aS379gPvDI — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 14, 2025

How the ENG vs IND Series Stands After Heroics Shown By Ravindra Jadeja

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stands 2-1 in favour of England. The hosts scripted an epic victory at the Home of Cricket. They went on to defend 193 in the fourth innings of the third Test. The series will now head to Manchester, where the teams will lock horns starting from July 23. The Indians will be aiming for a gritty comeback and will draw inspiration from their heroics at Edgbaston.

After a comprehensive victory in the first game, England were pinned down in the second Test at Edgbaston. The visitors conquered a venue which had eluded them on every occasion. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with scores of 269 and 161 to send records tumbling. Moreover, Akash Deep shone with the ball, picking 10 wickets in the match. India were able to come back into the series with a thumping victory. The most impressive thing about India’s victory in the Test at Edgbaston was the ability of every player to step up when the need arose.

Ravindra Jadeja and his efforts have been shattered. England have held their nerve. After a disappointing outing in Birmingham, they have taken the lead in the series. Ben Stokes & the English management will be happy with the character shown by the team, especially towards the latter half of the last day at Lord’s. India will surely have to dig deep and make a few changes to put on a show in Manchester.

