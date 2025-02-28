News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians auction mistakes IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 28, 2025

3 Auction Mistakes That Could Cost Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Here are three auction mistakes that could cost Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians auction mistakes IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to returning to the triumphant and dominant team they once were in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a disastrous IPL 2024 campaign for the Hardik Pandya-led side, where they finished in 10th place out of 10 teams, the five-time champions will certainly seek a turnaround in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians had retained a major part of their core team, including skipper Hardik Pandya, former captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year, Mumbai Indians went for a mix of youth and experience. They acquired the likes of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks and Allah Ghazanfar, while also going for lesser-known players like KL Shrijith and Ashwani Kumar.

Vignesh Puthur, a 23-year-old wrist spinner from Kerala has also joined Mumbai Indians. MI spent a total of INR 44.80 crore and became the team with the second-highest spendings at the auction, with Chennai Super Kings being the first (INR 54.95 crore). However, there could be a few auction mistakes that the franchise could have committed. We take a look at three of those:

Lack of a back-up wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan had been Mumbai Indians’ regular wicketkeeper for quite a while but he was released by the side amid a poor run of form. Mumbai Indians thus had to look elsewhere for wicketkeeping options. As a result, they got the services of South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton (INR 1 crore) and Robin Minz (INR 65 lakhs).

Ryan Rickelton will definitely be the Indians’ first-choice keeper, but should he get injured or anything, then MI lack an experienced option. Sure, Robin Minz has proven himself domestically for Jharkhand, but h’s even yet to make his IPL debut. Which means he lacks experience of playing big leagues.

Deepak Chahar, expensive much?

It didn’t come as a surprise when Mumbai Indians went for Trent Boult for a whopping INR 12.50 crore. But spending INR 9.25 crore for India speedster Deepak Chahar might have proven to be a bit too much.

This is not to underestimate his IPL credentials, 77 wickets in 81 matches is a great thing, but Chahar is someone who is prone to injuries quite often. Over the last few years, Chahar has sustained injuries including a quadriceps injury and a hip injury. One can only hope that Chahar is able to bowl full tilt in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

MI lack a quality finisher

Again, this is not to underestimate someone like Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya has time and again proven himself as a finisher for both Mumbai Indians and Team India, but it’s to say that MI don’t have someone like Tim David or Romario Shepherd. Naman Dhir is an option who can slot into the finisher’s role, but having batted in the top-order for a majority of IPL 2024, he could be likely to keep that place.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Deepak Chahar
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton

Related posts

Harry Brook

‘The Catching Practice He Gave To Get Out’: India Legend Brutally Roasts Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Recruit After England’s Loss Against Afghanistan

He got dismissed in an extremely casual manner during their must-win clash against Afghanistan.
8:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Paul Collingwood and Kevin Pietersen

Former England Captain Named Mentor of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

The former batter returns to the franchise he played for in 2012 and 2014.
4:08 pm
Vishnu PN
Jacob Bethell England cricket team

Former Spinner Handpicks RCB Youngster for IPL 2025 as Future for England Team in Limited-overs Cricket

Jacob Bethell has impressed for Warwickshire in English county cricket and was one of RCB's signings at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
3:20 pm
Vishnu PN
kl rahul delhi capitals captain ipl 2025

3 Players Who Can Captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

2:04 pm
Samarnath Soory

Set To Make RCB XI in IPL 2025, Batter Smashes 6 out of Stadium in DY Patil T20 2025 [WATCH]

He pulled the delivery over the backward square leg region, and the ball went out of the park, into the trees.
10:16 am
Darpan Jain
Azmatullah Omarzai

Punjab Kings New Buy for IPL 2025 Sizzles in Champions Trophy 2025 Upset to Push Case for Playing XI Spot

Azmatullah Omarzai showcased an al-round performance as Afghanistan beat England in Champions Trophy.
February 26, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy