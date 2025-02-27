News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
kl rahul delhi capitals captain ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 27, 2025

3 Players Who Can Captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
kl rahul delhi capitals captain ipl 2025

Delhi Capitals will enter the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with fresh optimism after finishing sixth in IPL 2024 where they had suffered with numerous setbacks and frustrations.

They will be hopeful of having the majority of their squad ready and available for IPL 2025 after spending a good amount in the auction. They had also given up on their captain of three seasons Rishabh Pant, who will be leading his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite not having their influential leader in their ranks anymore, Delhi do have some big personalities to command the dressing room. Here are three big captaincy candidates for DC in IPL 2025.

KL Rahul

It’s almost like a direct trade between two big captaincy candidates between DC and LSG. Rahul has been bought by DC for an expected good price of INR 14 crore and may well be named their skipper for IPL 2025. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter has captained Punjab Kings and LSG for a combined total of 64 matches and has a clean divide of wins and loss. 

Rahul has won 31 and lost as many and even the two games that went to the Super Over, his team won a game and lost one. Whether he is a long-term captaincy material is anyone’s guess considering his history with Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) where he was considered to be their main man but made the switch to LSG during the league’s expansion.

Axar Patel

There was little doubt that Axar Patel was talented and had the numbers to back it up, but his star has risen in the national team set-up to such a level that he is the prime candidate for IPL captaincy. The left-armer has also been crucial to DC having already played six seasons for them and standing in as the captain against RCB in IPL 2024. 

Also Read:

The allrounder has captained his state side Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across three seasons. He has so far won 10 matches as a captain and lost seven of them. However, his performance with both ball and bat have been consistent irrespective of the results.

Axar has scored 364 runs at a strike rate of 144 from these 17 games and has also picked up 13 wickets at an excellent economy of 6.04.

Faf du Plessis

If there is any good captaincy pick for any T20 side in the world, Faf du Plessis will always be in contention. The former Proteas batter is sought after by franchises everywhere because of the tactical nous he possesses. Du Plessis has captained 10 teams for a combined total of 196 matches across seven different tournaments winning 101 and losing 87 matches.

He also has the experience of captaining RCB in 42 games across three seasons winning 21 and losing exactly the same number of games. Despite being 40, Du Plessis is a gun fielder, a reliable batter and positive leader. If DC can’t find any one else, Du Plessis is a blind option.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025
KL Rahul

Related posts

Paul Collingwood and Kevin Pietersen

Former England Captain Named Mentor of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

The former batter returns to the franchise he played for in 2012 and 2014.
4:08 pm
Vishnu PN
Jacob Bethell England cricket team

Former Spinner Handpicks RCB Youngster for IPL 2025 as Future for England Team in Limited-overs Cricket

Jacob Bethell has impressed for Warwickshire in English county cricket and was one of RCB's signings at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
3:20 pm
Vishnu PN

Set To Make RCB XI in IPL 2025, Batter Smashes 6 out of Stadium in DY Patil T20 2025 [WATCH]

He pulled the delivery over the backward square leg region, and the ball went out of the park, into the trees.
10:16 am
Darpan Jain
Azmatullah Omarzai

Punjab Kings New Buy for IPL 2025 Sizzles in Champions Trophy 2025 Upset to Push Case for Playing XI Spot

Azmatullah Omarzai showcased an al-round performance as Afghanistan beat England in Champions Trophy.
11:57 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians Worry Over Key Batter Tilak Varma Form in DY Patil 2025 as IPL 2025 Approaches

Mumbai Indians Worry Over Key Batter’s Form in DY Patil 2025 as IPL 2025 Approaches

In the two games he played so far, he could just manage scores of 1 and 7.
8:03 am
Chandra Moulee Das

‘One Last Time’ – MS Dhoni Stirs Speculation About His CSK Retirement After Wearing T-Shirt in Morse Code Ahead of IPL 2025

The former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.
8:19 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy