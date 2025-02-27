3 Players Who Can Captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals will enter the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with fresh optimism after finishing sixth in IPL 2024 where they had suffered with numerous setbacks and frustrations.

They will be hopeful of having the majority of their squad ready and available for IPL 2025 after spending a good amount in the auction. They had also given up on their captain of three seasons Rishabh Pant, who will be leading his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite not having their influential leader in their ranks anymore, Delhi do have some big personalities to command the dressing room. Here are three big captaincy candidates for DC in IPL 2025.

KL Rahul

It’s almost like a direct trade between two big captaincy candidates between DC and LSG. Rahul has been bought by DC for an expected good price of INR 14 crore and may well be named their skipper for IPL 2025. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter has captained Punjab Kings and LSG for a combined total of 64 matches and has a clean divide of wins and loss.

Rahul has won 31 and lost as many and even the two games that went to the Super Over, his team won a game and lost one. Whether he is a long-term captaincy material is anyone’s guess considering his history with Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) where he was considered to be their main man but made the switch to LSG during the league’s expansion.

Axar Patel

There was little doubt that Axar Patel was talented and had the numbers to back it up, but his star has risen in the national team set-up to such a level that he is the prime candidate for IPL captaincy. The left-armer has also been crucial to DC having already played six seasons for them and standing in as the captain against RCB in IPL 2024.

The allrounder has captained his state side Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across three seasons. He has so far won 10 matches as a captain and lost seven of them. However, his performance with both ball and bat have been consistent irrespective of the results.

First with the bat and now in the field 😎



Cannot keep Axar Patel out of action here in Delhi 🥳



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvGT | @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/zSd2zTKd5h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2024

Axar has scored 364 runs at a strike rate of 144 from these 17 games and has also picked up 13 wickets at an excellent economy of 6.04.

Faf du Plessis

If there is any good captaincy pick for any T20 side in the world, Faf du Plessis will always be in contention. The former Proteas batter is sought after by franchises everywhere because of the tactical nous he possesses. Du Plessis has captained 10 teams for a combined total of 196 matches across seven different tournaments winning 101 and losing 87 matches.

He also has the experience of captaining RCB in 42 games across three seasons winning 21 and losing exactly the same number of games. Despite being 40, Du Plessis is a gun fielder, a reliable batter and positive leader. If DC can’t find any one else, Du Plessis is a blind option.

