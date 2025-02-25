Delhi Capitals (DC) Appoint Ex-KKR Coach as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025

He has vast experience working with different teams across the globe, including IPL.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced Matthew Mott as their assistant coach for IPL 2025. Mott has vast experience working with teams across the globe, including IPL.

He started his coaching tenure with the New South Wales men’s side in 2007, where he also won the maiden edition of Champions League T20. Later, he was also with Australia in the 2010 T20 World Cup when his team reached the final while being in various capacities with Ireland in the 2015 World Cup and Australia U-19 units.

Mott’s best phase as a coach came with the Australia women’s team, where he was the head coach in their glorious period between 2015 and 2022. Australia won T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020 and World Cup 2022 under his tenure, becoming the most dominant force in women’s cricket.

Also Read:

Later, in May 2022, he joined the England men’s unit as head coach of white-ball teams and held his position until July 2024. He did a decent job, with England also winning the T20 World Cup 2022, but Mott resigned after his team’s semifinal exit against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Matthew Mott also worked for KKR in the first two editions of the IPL

Matthew Mott also acted as assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural two seasons. But his tenure was tepid as KKR failed to qualify for playoffs on both occasions.

He also worked as head coach of Glamorgan in County Cricket between 2011 and 2013. However, Glamorgan didn’t reap enough success under his tenure across three seasons, and Matthew decided to step down.

He is currently the assistant coach of Sydney Sixers, who ended as the third-best team in the latest Big Bash League edition. He will remain with them for three seasons after signing a deal last year.

Matthew Mott comes in for Pravin Amre, Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach and talent scout for ten years since the owners decided not to renew his contract before IPL 2025. At DC, he will join a fairly new-looking support staff, comprising Hemang Badani as head coach and Venugopal Rao as Director of Cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.