Mumbai Indians (MI) have more injury concerns, as the English pacer Reece Topley is almost certain to miss IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 5, 2025

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Pacer Set To Be Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Groin Injury

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The latest reports suggest he hasn’t recovered from this injury yet, jeopardising his participation in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have more injury concerns, as the English pacer Reece Topley is almost certain to miss IPL 2025. The left-arm speedster suffered a groin injury during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 while playing for Sylhet Strikers, which ended his tournament prematurely.

He returned to England midway through the competition for further treatment. The latest reports suggest he hasn’t recovered from this injury yet, jeopardising his participation in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians bought Reece Topley for INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Topley has always been injury-prone and often finds himself on the sidelines.

ALSO READ:

He hasn’t played any competitive cricket since being ruled out of BPL 2025, and this latest update means he will remain away from the action for a long time. Allah Ghazanfar is already ruled out, while Lizaad Williams is also injured, and this update on Topley means Mumbai Indians might be without most first-choice overseas bowlers.

Why is an injury to Reece Topley a massive blow to Mumbai Indians?

Reece Topley’s new-ball skillsets were one of the biggest reasons behind his acquisition by the five-time champions in the IPL 2025 auction. He is a left-arm pacer who can move the new ball both ways and will definitely get some assistance in Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai’s home games always feature a significant new ball movement, and MI like to have left-arm pacers in their squads. Topley was a budget pick for them, but they should have considered his vulnerabilities, as he hardly ever goes through a tournament without an injury.

The bowling unit will become more feeble now that Topley won’t feature, and MI will have to look for alternatives. It’s hard to replace someone like Topley, who is highly skilled and capable of moving the ball both ways early in the innings.

Overall, he has five wickets at 36.40 runs apiece in five IPL innings, all coming for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the previous two seasons. Unfortunately, injuries also kept him out in the last few IPL seasons, and a familiar tale seems to be repeating in a fresh IPL edition.

IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley

