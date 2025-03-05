4 Best Knocks by Mumbai Indians Batters in IPL History Ft. Former RCB Player

Mumbai Indians fans have witnessed some magnificent knocks by their players in the IPL over the years.

Mumbai Indians have a rich history in the Indian Premier League with legendary players and unforgettable moments. They are the joint most successful team, having won five IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

Over the years, Mumbai Indians have had countless remarkable individual performances with the bat and ball. The MI fans have been fortunate to witness some magnificent knocks from Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, and many others. Picking only four batting performances from that long list is an incredibly tough task but here is a shot at it.

Corey Anderson – 95* off 44 vs RR (2014)

When we talk about the greatest moments in IPL history, this knock by Corey Anderson in the 2014 edition sits very high on the list. This was the final match of the league stage, with Mumbai Indians facing an enormous challenge to qualify for the playoffs. They needed to chase 190 in 14.3 overs to surpass Rajasthan Royals’ net run-rate.

Anderson came in to bat in the second over and blasted an unbeaten 95 runs off 44 balls. Mumbai Indians would not have been able to do the unthinkable without Anderson producing that knock.

Cameron Green – 100* off 47 vs SRH (2023)

Mumbai Indians had spent INR 17.50 crore to acquire Cameron Green in the IPL 2023 auction. The Aussie all-rounder, who had little experience in the shorter format, did justice to the price tag with an excellent season.

His best came in MI’s final league game, where they needed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to stay alive in the playoffs race. Chasing 201, Green hammered a century off 47 deliveries, coming in at the fall of first wicket. Green smashed eight fours and eight sixes in the innings. Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 18 overs and went on to qualify for the playoffs.

Kieron Pollard – 83 off 31 vs PBKS (IPL 2019)

Kieron Pollard is one of the greatest players to have played in the IPL. He was an integral part of Mumbai Indians’ success. He has played countless impactful knocks for the team in critical situations, earning high praises for his ability to come clutch.

This knock against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2019 was one such instance. Pollard was leading the side in this match in the absence of Rohit Sharma. When he promoted himself in the eighth over, MI were struggling at around 7 rpo while chasing 198. He took the attack to the opposition and completed his fifty off 22 deliveries. Pollard smashed 33 runs in the next nine balls to finish off the game. His knock included 10 sixes and three fours, with the innings strike rate of 267.74.

Suryakumar Yadav 79* off 43 vs RCB (IPL 2020)

Suryakumar Yadav has hit two centuries for Mumbai Indians. He has had innings where he has scored at a much quicker rate but this knock against RCB in the IPL 2020 remains special. This is the match where SKY brought out his iconic celebration after finishing a tricky chase in front of Virat Kohli.

On a weary Abu Dhabi pitch, where batters found it very hard to score at a good rate, Suryakumar Yadav put on a batting masterclass. Chasing 166, SKY made an unbeaten 79 off 43 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and three sixes. This was an exhibition with drives through cover, sweeps, backfoot punches and ramp shots. This was a knock under pressure and a message to the selectors.

