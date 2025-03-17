News
Virat Kohli was troubled by a few bowlers during the nets, but one speedster who highly impressed the legendary batter was Rasikh Dar Salam.
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Young India Pacer Earns Praise From Virat Kohli in RCB Nets Ahead of IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Virat Kohli was troubled by a few bowlers during the nets, but one speedster who highly impressed the legendary batter was Rasikh Dar Salam.

Virat Kohli attended his first training session for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before IPL 2025 and batted with full steam in the nets. However, he was also troubled by a few bowlers during the session, but one speedster who highly impressed the legendary batter was Rasikh Dar Salam.

RCB bought Rasikh for INR 6 crore during the IPL 2025 auction and have put massive faith in his abilities. According to a YouTube channel, Sports Talk With Rohit, Rasikh bowled extremely well and constantly agitated Kohli with his accuracy and zip off the deck.

The pacer also employed a few bouncers and bowled deliveries outside the off-stump line against Kohli, showing his high skillsets. Kohli was beaten a few times, and the battle between him and Rasikh was intriguing as the speedsters continued to impress with the ball.

ALSO READ:

The same report also added that Rasikh also looked handy with the willow in the nets, and it’s worth noting that he can also contribute as a batter in the lower order. He can play big shots and provide impetus to the innings with the bat, making him an all-round package in a T20 side.

What role will Rasikh Dar Salam play for RCB in IPL 2025?

The reason RCB invested in Rasikh Dar Salam is palpable; they wanted a pacer who could bowl effectively in the second half of the innings. In IPL 2025, Rasikh will mostly bowl in the second half of the middle overs and at the death.

He has a good slower one that can deceive any batter and has shown decent control over his yorkers. Rasikh mostly bowls according to the field set, which is not easy, especially in death overs when big hitters are at the crease.

That means he will be better suited to bowl when the ball becomes slightly old and the field is spread. Last season, he was impressive in this role while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC), and he will look to build on that progress.

RCB have shown faith in a young bowler to do an arduous job, especially at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the ball flies. It’s up to Rasikh to step up on the trust and churn out match-winning performances for RCB.

IPL 2025
Rasikh Dar Salam
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

