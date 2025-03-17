Jitesh has experience of playing under different captains in IPL and for India.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has evolved into a household name in Indian cricket, after impressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While he has sporadically been a part of the T20I team, a good season in IPL 2025 can see him in the mix for a spot in India’s defence in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Notably, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who was handed over the captaincy reins after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format last year.

The Men in Blue have enjoyed a stellar record under SKY’s leadership, winning five out of six series and drawing one.

Echoing on the same lines, Jitesh heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav for his leadership style and opened up about their ‘Maharashtrian’ connection.

Speaking exclusively to Cricxtasy, Jitesh said, “He [Suryakumar Yadav] is a very clear-minded person. He knows exactly what to do, how to do it, and when to do it. He communicates things clearly. I think he is one of the best leaders because of his clarity of thought.” “There’s a Maharashtrian connection between us—Ruturaj, me, and Surya Bhai. I’m very close to him because of that Maharashtrian touch. And if you look at Surya Bhai’s leadership, he has a mix of two leadership styles—one that makes you comfortable and another that can give you a “bamboo” when needed. In Mumbai slang, we call it “bamboo” (a scolding or tough love).”

Jitesh Sharma rates Suryakumar Yadav among the best captains

Jitesh Sharma has played under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan in Punjab Kings (PBKS). He will now play under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He also has experience playing under Rohit’s captaincy but is yet to be marshalled by SKY.

Nevertheless, Jitesh feels there’s a similarity between Suryakumar Yadav and other top Indian skippers which makes them so successful.

Elaborating, Jitesh said, “He manages things very well. You can communicate openly with Surya Bhai—like, “Dada, I’m feeling this or that.” But if he says, “Beta, you have to do this,” then you have to do it. That’s what sets him apart. That’s why the team has been performing well in T20s.”

He added, “The similarity among them [Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav] is clarity—clarity of thought. Whether the plan is executed successfully or not doesn’t matter. What matters is that they take decisions. They can hand the ball to a bowler, but they can’t bowl for him. That’s the one common thing—they all have a clear thought process.”

