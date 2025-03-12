‘Every Time We Played CSK..’ – Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another IPL 2025 Captain Opens Up on His Bond With MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson shared that he always looked up to MS Dhoni and wanted to be around him when he was younger. He said it was his dream to spend time with the Chennai Super Kings legend, and now he feels lucky to be living that dream.

Samson, who is now considered one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket, made his IPL debut back in 2013. At that time, Dhoni was already a huge star, and Sanju was amazed by him. Whenever he got the chance to play against Dhoni’s team in the IPL, he made sure to interact with him.

Samson’s Dream of Meeting Dhoni

Speaking in the SuperStar series on JioHotstar, Samson shared how special it was for him to spend time with Dhoni.

Sanju Samson shared that, like most young cricketers in India, he had a strong desire to spend time with MS Dhoni. He mentioned that whenever his team was playing against Chennai Super Kings, he would be looking forward to getting an opportunity to sit with Dhoni and talk to him. Samson was keen on asking him questions and knowing how he used to do things in the game. He described this opportunity to interact with Dhoni as something he had always dreamed of.

“Like every young Indian cricketer, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, ask him how he does things. It was a dream for me,” Samson said.

Find out why Sanju Samson wanted to Defeat CSK so badly just to approach MS Dhoni and what that moment meant for him.



Watch Superstars full episode Ft. Sanju Samson here 👉 👉 https://t.co/bAjavaPXga#IPLonJioStar 👉 Tata IPL 2025 | Starts 22nd March, 6:30 PM | LIVE on… pic.twitter.com/09D4565Skq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 12, 2025

ALSO READ:

Samson Reflects on His Special Innings Against CSK

Sanju Samson also shared that his bond with MS Dhoni grew stronger after he played a memorable innings against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. He scored 74 runs in that match held in Sharjah and was named Player of the Match. Samson believes that performance played a role in bringing him closer to Dhoni.

“After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown. Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I met him again. It’s truly a blessed feeling—to go from idolizing him to now sitting with him for shoots and events. I feel like I’m living my dream,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.