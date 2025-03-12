News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Every Time We Played CSK..’ – Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another IPL 2025 Captain Opens Up on His Bond With MS Dhoni
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 12, 2025

‘Every Time We Played CSK..’ – Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another IPL 2025 Captain Opens Up on His Bond With MS Dhoni

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
‘Every Time We Played CSK..’ – Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another IPL 2025 Captain Opens Up on His Bond With MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson shared that he always looked up to MS Dhoni and wanted to be around him when he was younger. He said it was his dream to spend time with the Chennai Super Kings legend, and now he feels lucky to be living that dream.

Samson, who is now considered one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket, made his IPL debut back in 2013. At that time, Dhoni was already a huge star, and Sanju was amazed by him. Whenever he got the chance to play against Dhoni’s team in the IPL, he made sure to interact with him.

Samson’s Dream of Meeting Dhoni

Speaking in the SuperStar series on JioHotstar, Samson shared how special it was for him to spend time with Dhoni.

Sanju Samson shared that, like most young cricketers in India, he had a strong desire to spend time with MS Dhoni. He mentioned that whenever his team was playing against Chennai Super Kings, he would be looking forward to getting an opportunity to sit with Dhoni and talk to him. Samson was keen on asking him questions and knowing how he used to do things in the game. He described this opportunity to interact with Dhoni as something he had always dreamed of.

“Like every young Indian cricketer, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, ask him how he does things. It was a dream for me,” Samson said.

ALSO READ:

Samson Reflects on His Special Innings Against CSK

Sanju Samson also shared that his bond with MS Dhoni grew stronger after he played a memorable innings against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. He scored 74 runs in that match held in Sharjah and was named Player of the Match. Samson believes that performance played a role in bringing him closer to Dhoni.

“After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown. Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I met him again. It’s truly a blessed feeling—to go from idolizing him to now sitting with him for shoots and events. I feel like I’m living my dream,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Sanju Samson

Related posts

Ahead of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson has lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

‘He Was Hitting Sixes out of the Ground’ – Sanju Samson Feels This Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sensation Is Ready for IPL 2025

Ahead of IPL 2025, RR captain, Sanju Samson lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket.
4:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

‘Still not over it’: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Gets Emotional For Releasing THIS Player Ahead of IPL 2025

Sanju Samson said leaving out the former opener for the IPL 2025 auction was a tough decision for Rajasthan Royals
3:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
3 Players Who Can Leave PSL 2025 To Play IPL 2025 ft former SRH star

3 Players Who Can Leave PSL 2025 to Play IPL 2025 Ft. Former SRH Star

The PSL is set to clash with IPL for the first-time ever.
2:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

4 Last-Minute Injury Replacements We Could See in IPL 2025 ft. Entry of Former Mumbai Indians Star

Replacing most players is arduous because they are quality and most good ones are already sold.
12:38 pm
Darpan Jain
Amidst all the talks, Shane Watson has weighed in on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing in the 50-over format.

‘Will Keep Young Guys Out’ – CSK Stalwart Weighs In on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Continuing in ODIs

While ageing, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue for India and feature in the next World Cup.
10:12 am
Darpan Jain

IPL 2025 Purple Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Wicket-Takers Ft. 2 CSK Stars

A look at the potential top 10 wicket-takers that could be in the hunt for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025.
8:17 am
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy