3 Players Who Can Leave PSL 2025 to Play IPL 2025 Ft. Former SRH Star

The PSL is set to clash with IPL for the first-time ever.

The upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) is set to clash with the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). This is the first time another franchise T20 league is taking place in the IPL window. The PSL is scheduled to begin on April 11 and continue until May 18 while the dates for the Indian T20 league have been set for March 22 to May 25.

However, this unique situation has given rise to a new possibility which can see players jump ship from the PSL to IPL. The most recent example being Corbin Bosch, who was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the 2025 draft but has now been named by Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams.

With some overseas players still uncertain due to injury concerns, there’s a possibility of more replacement announcements incoming. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at three players who can ditch PSL 2025 to play in IPL 2025.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell played for RCB in IPL 2023 but was largely inactive for most of 2024, which significantly impacted his chances in the IPL 2025 mega auction. With a high base price of INR 1.5 Crores, he went unsold. However, he has made a strong comeback on the international stage, showcasing his all-round abilities during the recent Champions Trophy 2025. He claimed 8 wickets and scored a vital fifty in one of the matches, proving his worth once again.

For PSL 2025, Bracewell has signed with Multan Sultans. However, his versatility also makes him a valuable option for teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) or Dehi Capitals (DC) in IPL, who are on the lookout for an all-rounder as a replacement. LSG is still uncertain regarding the availability of Mitchell Marsh and Bracewell can be a genuine replacement option while the Kiwi’s inclusion in the DC line-up in place of Harry Brook can provide them with more depth and balance.

Meanwhile, Bracewell has also been named captain for NZ’s upcoming home T20I series against Pakistan, which ends on March 26, implying that the Kiwi wouldn’t miss much of IPL 2025 if selected.

ALSO READ:

Riley Meredith

With a number of pacers doubtful or set to miss a part of IPL 2025 in the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah – Riley Meredith emerges as a potential replacement option.

Riley Meredith last played in the IPL during the 2022-23 season, where he claimed 15 wickets in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians. Earlier this year, he played a key role in the Hobart Hurricanes’ successful title-winning BBL campaign.

Meredith finished as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker, securing 16 wickets in 10 innings, including an impressive spell of 3 for 27 in the final. Thus, with a number of IPL teams looking for a pace replacement in their lineup, the Islamabad United signing could just ditch PSL to ply his trade in the IPL.

David Warner

David Warner, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction has been selected by Karachi Kings (KK) for the upcoming PSL season. The former DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain enjoys a prolific record in IPL and is the highest-scoring overseas player in the tournament’s history, amassing over 6,500 runs.

David Warner put on a show for the @ThunderBBL fans in Sydney! ⚡️#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/ZGbhhDHGzp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2024

Furthermore, Warner looked in blistering form earlier this year during the BBL, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 405 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 141.60. With his wealth of experience, consistent performance, and current form, Warner has the potential to make a significant impact in the IPL once again if given the opportunity.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube