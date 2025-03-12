4 Last-Minute Injury Replacements We Could See in IPL 2025 ft. Entry of Former Mumbai Indians Star

Replacing most players is arduous because they are quality and most good ones are already sold.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, almost every franchise is sweating over the availability of key players. While most players are injured, Harry Brook has made himself unavailable for the season to focus on his national side.

A few injured players have already been replaced, and the remaining ones are expected to be replaced in the next few days. Replacing most players is arduous because they are quality and most good ones are already sold.

Still, we look at four injured players and their possible replacements for IPL 2025.

Dewald Brevis for Harry Brook

As mentioned, Harry Brook won’t play in IPL 2025 due to national commitments, which means Delhi Capitals (DC) might look for alternatives. They can look to bring in Dewald Brevis, who has finally found his consistency.

Brevis had a breakthrough SA20 2025, accumulating 291 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17 in ten innings, including two fifties. He mostly batted in the middle order for MI Cape Town and can do the same role as Brook without compromising quality.

Ottneil Baartman for Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood didn’t play in the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hip injury, and there has been no update on his recovery timeline. Hence, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might need to find a speedster to replace Hazlewood, and few are better than Ottneil Baartman in this category.

Baartman’s rise has been significant because he has gained ample experience bowling in different phases by featuring in the SA20 and T20 World Cup 2024. He can be vulnerable but brings so much quality and can solve a few problems because he can bowl in the middle overs.

Shivam Mavi for Mayank Yadav

Unfortunately, Mayank Yadav will remain absent due to a back injury and has been confirmed to miss at least the first half of IPL 2025. Given the nature of back injuries, Mayank might be unavailable for the whole season, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might need another player to replace him.

Shivam Mavi is an option, given he is also an Indian and can bowl tight overs due to his immaculate accuracy. He can also use his long handle and hit a few big shots in the lower order, making him a complete package.

Kartik Tyagi for Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) are unfortunate that Jasprit Bumrah has again suffered a back injury and might not feature in IPL 2025. The Indian team management must be looking to keep him fit for the England series and ask him to skip this tournament as he continues to recover.

So, MI can bring Kartik Tyagi, who is highly skilled and can bowl at a good pace. He hasn’t had enough opportunities in the league, but proper backing will help him extract the best from him, and he can also be a long-term investment.

