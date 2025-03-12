‘Too Good for Domestic Cricket’ – Dale Steyn Lavishes Praise on Former Mumbai Indians Star, Recommends Him for International Cricket

He is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Dale Steyn has praised Dewald Brevis and said he is too good to play only domestic cricket. He feels Brevis is ready to play international cricket. Recently, Brevis scored an unbeaten 83 runs for the Titans against the Knights in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025.

Brevis Deserves a Chance in International Cricket

The former South African pacer Dale Steyn recently shared his views on social media while watching the highlights of South Africa’s domestic one-day cup. He was impressed with Dewald Brevis and said the young batter is performing at a level that is too good for domestic cricket. Steyn believes Brevis deserves a chance in the South African national team, even though it may be difficult to find a spot for him at the moment. According to Steyn, Brevis has shown great talent and ability, and he feels the youngster should be considered for international cricket.

“Just watching some highlights of the domestic 1 day cup here in SA. Dewald Brevis. Guys, this young man is too good to just be playing domestic cricket. I’m not sure how he fits into the Proteas set up, but he deserves a mention. He CAN play!,” Steyn worte on X.

Consistent Performances Across Tournaments

Dewald Brevis is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 362 runs in six innings, with an average of 72.40 and a strike rate of 157.39. His runs include one century and three half-centuries. Brevis has been scoring runs in every tournament he plays.

Recently, he scored 291 runs in 10 matches while playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 2025. His team went on to win the tournament, and he was a major reason for their success. If he continues to perform in the same way, an international call-up cannot be too far away for him.

