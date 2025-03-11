News
Shadab Khan Pakistan cricket team
news
Last updated: March 11, 2025

‘Pakistan Cricket Is in ICU’: Former Skipper Questions PCB’s Selection Policy, Shadab Khan’s Inclusion for New Zealand T20Is

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Pakistan cricket team's latest setback came in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which they hosted. Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage.

Shadab Khan Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned the inclusion of all-rounder Shadab Khan in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Shadab has been named the vice-captain and his last game for Pakistan was during the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Ireland in Lauderhill last June.

Afridi slams Shadab’s selection

Afridi pointed out that there’s no domestic performances to back his selection in the squad. The Pakistan selectors dropped seniors Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the squad. Agha Salman will lead the Men in Green against the Black Caps.

“On what basis has he been recalled? What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PTI.

“All the time we talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. The fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions,” he added. The 48-year-old lamented the lack of consistency within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid leadership changes.

“There is no continuity, consistency in the Board’s decisions and policies. We keep changing captains, coaches, or some players but in the end, what is the accountability for Board officials. “How can our cricket progress when there is a sword hanging constantly over the captain and coaches’ heads,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Afridi had also spoken to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and revealed that the latter did not have much knowledge about cricket. He even advised Naqvi to approach experts in cricket.

Pakistan will play five T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand, starting with the first T20I in Christchurch on March 16. Rizwan will continue leading the ODI side which also features Babar.

Pakistan T20I squad vs New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

Pakistan ODI squad vs New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

