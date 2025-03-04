News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Pakistan have announced squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand after the Champions Trophy 2025.
news
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Pakistan Recall Veteran in Leadership Role for New Zealand T20Is, No Babar Azam or Mohammed Rizwan

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

As always, a few decisions have surprised one and all with their calls looking reactionary again.

Pakistan have announced squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand after the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan have announced squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand after the Champions Trophy 2025. As always, a few decisions have surprised one and all with their calls looking reactionary again.

They have named Salman Ali Agha captain of the T20I side, with Shadab Khan also recalled in the shortest format. Further, the team management has appointed him vice-captain, which is shocking, given he wasn’t even part of the setup till the last series.

Shadab’s last T20I outing for Pakistan came in the T20 World Cup 2024 and has been out of the national side since. He was recently engaged in First-Class cricket, but the thought process behind his recall is hard to understand.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are absent from the T20I squad. The senior duo has been dropped according to ESPNcricinfo because Pakistan wants to break their faulty opening combination. If their report is true, Rizwan’s T20I captaincy tenure ends without any wins in five attempts, and the urgency for a new captain is baffling. Such instances often occur in Pakistan Cricket.

No Shaheen Afridi for ODIs; Saim Ayub still unfit

Another notable move came in the ODI side, as Shaheen Afridi found no place despite doing well in this format. Shaheen did well in Australia and South Africa, where Pakistan won the series, but remained underwhelming in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue leading the ODI side, with no other major changes in the squad. However, Saim Ayub hasn’t recovered from his ankle injury in South Africa and will remain absent for this vital away series against the Kiwis.

The inclusion of fresh faces in the T20I squad indicates Pakistan are looking to move away from the settled template and play more aggressively in the format. The only way to do that is to bring big hitters who don’t put enough price on their wickets and go hard from the first ball.

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will start on March 16 in Christchurch, followed by a three-match ODI series. This will be the start for both teams to prepare for the next T20 World Cup in 2026 and ODI World Cup in 2027.

Pakistan T20I squad: Hasan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan.

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan
Salman Ali Agha
Shadab Khan

Related posts

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
5:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

BCCI has scheduled a meeting with all captains on March 20 to elaborate the rules further.
5:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.
4:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

The incident happened on the very first ball of the match.
3:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket last year.

Harbhajan Singh Reveals the ‘Magic Potion’ That Makes Varun Chakravarthy Hard To Read for the Batters

Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket.
3:57 pm
Darpan Jain
South Africa have brought the all-rounder, George Linde, as a reserve player for the remainder of the Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa Add Mumbai Indians Star As Reserve Player to Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Ahead of Semi-Final vs New Zealand

South Africa have several fitness concerns, and it’s wise to have a backup ready if a replacement is required.
12:55 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy