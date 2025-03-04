News
Simon Doull compared him to the legendary Virat Kohli and stated that the two batters in the 50-over format are hard to separate.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

‘Hard To Separate Him and Virat Kohli’ – Simon Doull Compares This Champions Trophy 2025 Star to India Legend

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Doull also discussed the features of his batting.

Simon Doull has praised South African batter Heinrich Klaasen, who has been in terrific form in ODIs lately. He compared him to India’s legendary Virat Kohli and stated that the two batters in the 50-over format are hard to separate.

Doull also discussed the features of Klaasen’s batting, pointing out his backfoot game against slow bowlers and his ability to generate power off slower deliveries. He added how he hits down the ground better than any other batter.

“It’s hard to separate him and Virat Kohli at the moment. Some people have Klaasen at 1, some people have Kohli at 1; it doesn’t really matter. They can be first equal for mine, because he is just an absolute gem, whether it be spin, I don’t think anybody hits the spinners off the backfoot better. He waits for that sort of slow pace, and he can hit downtown better than anyone in the world,” said Doull on Sky Sports.

Indeed, Klaasen is one of the finest white-ball batters in world cricket and has certain qualities which can’t be replicated. He always had these features; it’s just that he has finally brought them into his batting and done consistently.

Recent heroics of Heinrich Klaasen in ODIs

Heinrich Klaasen has been sensational in the 50-over format, accumulating runs in different conditions. He has amassed fifties in the last five ODI innings, with his scores: 64, 87, 81, 97, and 86.

Klaasen has continued his form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and has been instrumental in South Africa’s run to the semifinal. He must continue his run in the knockout phase and take South Africa through.

The Proteas have come close to winning the title in the last few ICC tournaments but failed to cross the knockout phase, losing either in the semifinal or final. To overcome those final hurdles, Klaasen must step up and do the heavy lifting with the willow.

He is already a great batter and his performances in big matches will further stamp his authority in world cricket. South Africa will face New Zealand in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

