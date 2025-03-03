Former MI Spinner Akshay Wakhare Signs Off from 19-year Career after Lifting Ranji Trophy 2024-25

At 39, age had caught up with him, but at that moment, he was still the young boy who had dreamed of playing cricket.

Akshay Wakhare, the off-spinner from Vidarbha, retired from the Ranji Trophy after helping his team win their third title. Vidarbha became champions on March 2, based on their first-innings lead in the final, which ended in a draw at their home ground. He ended this season with 27 wickets at an average of 26.18 and a BBI of 4/10 as the third-highest wicket-taker for his team.

Fitting farewell for Akshay Wakhare! May not have made it to the XI in the final but has retired on one of the biggest highs of his career! Has been involved in all three of Vidarbha's triumphant Ranji Trophy seasons. Ends as Vidarbha's second-highest wicket-taker in Ranji… pic.twitter.com/0Gj9PdG4Fx — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) March 2, 2025

Kerala, playing in their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, fought hard but couldn’t beat Vidarbha. Vidarbha’s hard work and discipline throughout the season earned them the trophy. They also finished as finalists in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Akshay Wakhare leaves a trail

Under the blazing sun on March 2, Wakhare took a final look at the pitch where he had played for 19 years. His teammates celebrated around him, but this moment belonged to him. At 39, age had caught up with him, but at that moment, he was still the young boy who had dreamed of playing cricket.

Wakhare’s last match came in the Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu game in Nagpur. He had a low day making just one run and taking one wicket.

His uncomfortable journey

He debuted for Vidarbha in November 2006 against Kerala. Overall in his 105 first-class matches, he took 344 wickets and scored 1,048 runs.

Wakhare’s journey was not easy. From 2006 to 2014, he played just 37 matches. It was a true test of patience. There were times when he doubted himself, but his brother, Anand, always supported him. In the 2015-16 season, Wakhare finally made his breakthrough. He showed everyone that he was ready to shine.

Wakhare became known for his ability to extract extra bounce from the pitch. In the 2016-17 season, he recorded his best match figures of 13 for 162. His 49 wickets helped Vidarbha reach the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. He was just as effective in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.70.

He was also a part of the Mumbai Indians camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015 and 2016, although he never got a match. The same was the case with his Indian team call-up.

One last time

Despite ups and downs and being ignored by selectors, March 2 was not a day for regrets. It was a day to celebrate Wakhare’s incredible career. As Vidarbha lifted the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Wakhare walked off the field, knowing his journey had been special. His farewell was a reflection of his dedication to the game.

In a moment of pure celebration, Wakhare’s teammates lifted him on their shoulders, honouring his remarkable career. Wakhare’s retirement marks the end of an era for Vidarbha, but his legacy will remain as a symbol of hard work and determination.

