Karun Nair Knocks on BCCI Selectors’ Door Ahead of Test Series Against England

The ex-Karnataka batter completed 8000 First-Class runs in Ranji Trophy final.

Karun Nair is currently enjoying a purple patch in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, following his stunning campaign in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 752 runs, including five centuries, in seven matches of the annual List-A cricket tournament.

The 33-year-old has completed a huge milestone of scoring 8,000 First-Class runs during the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on February 26.

Karun Nair is on a run-scoring spree

Captained by Sachin Baby, Kerala opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the final. Playing in his 114th First-Class match, Nair came to bat in the 13th over to rescue Vidarbha from 24/3 and achieved the feat upon reaching 10 runs.

Previously, the batter smashed his 23rd First Class century in the quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu, following his match-winning ton in Vidarbha’s last league game facing Hyderabad.

The former Karnataka batter has notched up over 650 runs in 15 innings, including three hundreds and a half-century. He has also become Vidarbha’s third-highest run-scorer of this season.

This is Nair’s fourth Ranji Trophy final appearance. He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his mammoth 328 against Tamil Nadu in his maiden Ranji Final during the 2013-14 season for Karnataka.

Despite some brilliant performances over the last few years, BCCI selectors have continued to ignore him in India’s red-ball squad. His 303 not out against England in Chennai in 2016 is still remembered by many. With that scintillating unbeaten knock, he became only the second Indian triple-centurion in Tests after Virender Sehwag.

Now it’s a matter of time to wait and watch if Karun Nair’s domestic cricket heroics will earn him a return ticket to the Indian Test squad. India will play a five-match Test series against England starting from June 20.

