Prithvi Shaw scored 63 runs in 36 deliveries, including 12 boundaries, at a strike rate of 175 for Route Mobile.
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Reminder of His Prowess: Forgotten India Youngster’s Performance Puts Him in Frame for IPL 2025 Replacement

Darpan Jain
After multiple setbacks, Prithvi Shaw finally redeemed himself and played a blistering knock in the DY Patil T20 Tournament game between Tata and Route Mobile. Opening the innings, he showed his ruthless approach, which explains why he is rated highly, even after recent failures.

Shaw scored 63 runs in 36 deliveries, including 12 boundaries, at a strike rate of 175 for Route Mobile. 76.19% of his runs came via boundaries, and he ended as the second-leading run-scorer of his team in this contest.

He formed a big 108-run partnership with Atharva Kale, who played a magnificent 94-run knock, for the second wicket. Shaw’s innings took the pressure off other batters, who could play more freely, and his knock helped Route Mobile chase a big total in 19.3 overs.

The chase wasn’t easy, but two sensational knocks from the top order paved the way for a relatively easy victory, and Shaw must get the credit for providing a rapid start early on. His main skill is dominating bowlers from the first ball and putting them under pressure with regular boundaries and a high-intent approach.

Can Prithvi Shaw make a comeback as a replacement player in IPL 2025?

One of the biggest headlines of the IPL 2025 auction was Prithvi Shaw going unsold, but the move was understandable from the franchises’ point of view. He hasn’t improved his game and sustained a lean patch for a long period, including IPL.

He was with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous cycle but couldn’t score runs in any season, which led to his release. However, Shaw can still come in as a replacement in IPL 2025, with several first-choice players injured.

Much will depend on his performance in local tournaments and whether he can dominate bowlers in those competitions. Shaw needs to upgrade his skills to avoid similar dismissal patterns, as in the last few editions.

The 25-year-old has much to offer with the willow at his peak, for he can open the innings and exploit the powerplay overs to provide rapid starts. It won’t be surprising if any team signs him before IPL 2025.

