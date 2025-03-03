Shashi Tharoor Bats For THIS Player to be Picked in India Test Squad for England Tour

Shashi Tharoor listed down this cricketer's achivements in domestic cricket

Indian politician and an ardent cricket fan, Shashi Tharoor took to X to back Karun Nair for his heroics in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He listed down many of Karun’s achievements in domestic cricket. He also highlighted that the selectors should consider recalling the Vidarbha batter for India’s upcoming England tour.

In his post, Tharoor said, As we look back on a remarkable Ranji Trophy 2025, let us doff a cap to Karun Nair, who followed his 86 (run out) in the first innings of the final with 135 in Vidarbha’s second innings. He averaged more than 50 in his first three seasons, made his debut for India in 2016 at the age of 24, and scored a triple century (303 not out) in only his third test. Inexplicably, he has been overlooked by India since, while averaging over 60 in Test cricket and just a tad under 50 in first class cricket. Current form? In the 2024/25 season, Karun Nair scored 863 runs in the Ranji Trophy and 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with nine hundreds. It has to be a no-brainer for the selectors to recall him for the tour of England after his mind-boggling run of scores this season.”

Karun Nair in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Karun Nair had a standout Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. The 33-year-old was in stellar form during the final, scoring 86 and following up with a brilliant 135. However, despite his efforts, Kerala was narrowly defeated by Vidarbha, who clinched their third Ranji Trophy title.

Karun made his ODI and Test debut for India in 2016. In just his third Test match, he etched his name in history by scoring a remarkable triple-century. Despite this achievement, Karun soon faded from the national team, with his international career stagnating.

Tharoor has called for Karun’s recall to the Indian team, citing his recent domestic form as the reason. After a strong Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, Karun continued his impressive form in the Ranji Trophy. He scored his eighth century of the season against Kerala in the final, bringing his First-Class century tally to 23.

The Indian batting line-up was seen struggling during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Karun’s exceptional domestic form has sparked discussions about his recall to the national team. His impressive run in the longer format could earn him a spot for the England tour in June 2025. Fans would be eagerly hoping for his return.

