Guided by Ravichandran Ashwin, Domestic Spinner Eclipses All-time Ranji Trophy 2025 Record during Final

Harsh Dubey now has 69 wickets in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey set a new record on Friday (February 28) as he became the bowler with the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season. He achieved the feat during the ongoing Finale against Kerala as he removed Nidheesh MD on Day three. It was his 69th wicket in the Ranji Trophy this season. Earlier, Dubey credited former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin for nurturing him during his early days.

“It was a very good experience, sharing a dressing room with him [Ashwin],” Dubey was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Dubey broke the record of Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman, who had scalped 68 wickets during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season. Dubey had picked up seven wickets in the semi-final against Mumbai, including a five-for in the second innings. Coming back to the final against Kerala in Nagpur, he got rid of Aditya Sarvate for 79 runs. He followed that up with the dismissal of Salman Nizar (21).

Apart from Harsh, only five other bowlers have crossed the 60-wicket mark in the Ranji Trophy. They are Ashutosh Aman (68), Jaydev Unadkat (67), Bishan Singh Bedi (64), Kanwaljit Singh (62), and Dodda Ganesh (62). Dubey has also made contributions with the bat this Ranji Trophy season. The all-rounder has aggregated 472 runs from 17 innings including five half-centuries.

Who is Harsh Dubey?

Harsh Dubey is a bowling all-rounder who was born in Pune on July 23, 2002. Dubey played in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) First Division league, bowling on slow turners and flat tracks. Dubey was playing under Ashwin at the Mylapore Recreational Club in the TNCA first-division league. He scored a century and took four wickets in the final against Vijay Cricket Club, guiding Mylapore to the title.

“The wickets there either turn or are slow and flat so I learnt a lot about how to use pace and field positions. If you are a professional there, you have to contribute if your team has to win. That’s a habit I developed after playing in Chennai,” added Dubey.

Dubey made his First Class debut in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu Kashmir in December 2022. While he failed to collect a single wicket, he scored a half-century in Vidarbha’s first innings. That contribution, however, went in vain as Jammu and Kashmir won by 39 runs.

Another milestone for Dubey

The 22-year-old is the fourth all-rounder to score more than 450 runs and take more than 50 wickets in a Ranji Trophy season. The other three cricketers are Sunil Joshi of Karnataka, Gurinder Singh of Meghalaya, and R Sanjay Yadav, who has also played for Meghalaya.

Kerala won the toss and opted to field against Vidarbha. Danish Malewar (153) scored a century whereas Karun Nair contributed 86 runs to take Vidarbha to 379 in the first innings. At stumps on Day three, Kerala were all out for 342 in the first innings, which means that Vidarbha currently enjoy a 37-run lead.

Kerala are making their first-ever appearance in the final of the Ranji Trophy. Two-time champions Vidarbha, on the other hand, are playing their second successive Ranji Trophy final. Vidarbha had suffered a 169-run loss to Mumbai in the final of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy edition.

