PCB Set To Approach ICC As CEO Snubbed for Presentation Ceremony After Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take action after their CEO was snubbed for the Champions Trophy 2025 final's presentation ceremony in Dubai on Sunday.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been overshadowed by a controversy after not a single official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) attended the post-match presentation ceremony after Sunday’s final in Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday.

PCB CEO not invited for presentation ceremony

According to a report in news agency PTI, while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn’t attend the presentation ceremony because of prior commitments, PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain was there at the venue but still not invited for the ceremony. “PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn’t go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation,” a source told PTI.

The source added that there could have been some misunderstanding between the PCB and ICC with regards to attending the ceremony. BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Devajit Saikia and ICC chairman Jay Shah were present at the ceremony. The players were presnte with their medals, jackets and the trophy.

Akhtar far from pleased with PCB

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was also unhappy with this development despite Pakistan being the official hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The eight-team tournament was held in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan. The Men in Blue played all of their matches in Dubai.

“India has won the Champions Trophy but I noticed there was no representative from the PCB after the final. Pakistan was hosting the Champions Trophy. I do not understand it,” the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said in a video that was uploaded on his official “X” account. “Why was nobody (from PCB) there to present the trophy? It is beyond me. It is something to think about. This is the world stage, you should have been here. Feeling very down to see that,” he added.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. The top-order batters including Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson failed to convert starts. However, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell scored fifties as New Zealand posted 251/7 on the board. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 runs but it was an all-round effort from India that led them to the Champions Trophy title. Shrryas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), Hardik Pandya (18) and KL Rahul (34*) all played vital knocks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.