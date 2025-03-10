What India Playing XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Be After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph?

Take a look at the possible India playing XI for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

India clinched their second successive ICC title after winning the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated New Zealand in the final by four wickets to complete their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India have an incredible pool of talent and they are starting to get the trophies to show for it. Just speaking about the fifty-over format, India have been the best side in the world by some margin. Since the Champions Trophy 2013, the Men in Blue have a win-loss ratio of 2.12 in all ODIs, with the next best at 1.4. In ICC ODI tournaments, the number reads 5.33 with the next best being three.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be the next target for perhaps the best generation in Indian cricket. The tournament, set to be held in South Africa, is a couple of years away and we could see some changes in the side. Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still be there being the biggest question.

Here we discuss what the India playing XI could look like in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

1. Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain was the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand for his knock of 76 off 83. There is no doubt Rohit is one of the greatest ODI cricketers of all time. He has also led the team remarkably well. However, he is a couple of months away from turning 38 and will be 40 in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Stretching a couple of years seems a tough task but in Sunday’s press conference, he made it clear he’s not going anywhere. In case Rohit doesn’t make it, India have a readymade replacement in Yashasvi Jaiswal.

2. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has done more than enough to secure his spot at the top of the order. He has a remarkable record in ODI cricket, averaging 59 and striking at nearly 100. Gill’s ability to be a consistent run machine and score at a good rate makes him one of the most important players in this line-up. If Rohit isn’t around, Gill could lead India in the 2027 World Cup.

3. Virat Kohli

One of the top four greatest players in ODI cricket, Kohli has achieved nearly everything in this sport. He still has the hunger to do more. He is 36 years old and will be 38 at the 2027 ODI World Cup. But he is amongst the fittest players in the game and his making it to the event isn’t a big worry. Kohli has been in superb touch with the bat in this format, scoring 200 runs including a century in the recently concluded tournament.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been the silent hero for India in the fifty-over format. His ability to remain calm and composed in tricky situations has been immense. He delivered yet another crucial knock in the final. The next fifty-over event will be in South Africa, which could raise concerns over Iyer’s spot considering his short-ball weakness. But as long as he delivers, he remains in the playing XI. India’s alternatives for this spot are Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag.

5. Axar Patel

Axar Patel batted at number five throughout the Champions Trophy campaign and played a few handy knocks. It is unclear how long this strategy will last as the World Cup will be in contrasting conditions to what we had in Dubai. Axar’s ability to handle high pace on bouncy pitches has not been tested yet. Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy would be excellent backups for this spot.

6. KL Rahul

Amidst constant doubts over his place in the India playing XI, KL Rahul delivered well in the mega event. Coming at number six, he played important knocks in the semi-final and final. His wicketkeeping might not be as sharp as one would like but his batting returns in ODIs can’t be questioned.

7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s value to this Indian side cannot be stated enough. As a pace all-rounder, he brings great balance to the team and it will be even more crucial in South Africa. His bowling on those pitches should be more effective. Hardik, the finisher, is also a vital asset for India. There are no alternatives for him. Not yet.

ALSO READ:

8. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has had a rapid rise under Gautam Gambhir’s regime. He was preferred ahead of Arshdeep Singh over the last couple of weeks in Dubai. The tall right-arm seamer has the pace and the skill set to be one of India’s first-choice pacers going forward. His ability to make things happen with the older ball gives him an edge over Mohammed Siraj.

9. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was benched in the recent tournament but should be India’s new-ball bowler in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The left-arm seamer brings variety to the attack and should be effective in South Africa. Arshdeep possesses the ability to swing the ball up front, bowl yorkers, and is pretty clever.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was unfortunate to miss out on another ICC trophy. He would have been a menace on Dubai pitches. His absence didn’t hurt India because of the pitch conditions but in South Africa, he will be the most valuable player.

11. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy came into the Indian squad as a late replacement and made a massive impact from the word go. His control and speed make him a big threat and batters find it hard to pick him. Moving forward, it is highly likely Varun could be India’s frontline specialist spinner.

India potential player pool for 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Vice-captain)

Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakravarthy

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mohammed Siraj

Shivam Dube

Rinku Singh

Riyan Parag

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Mayank Yadav

Potential Playing XI Choices: Rohit Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel/Riyan Parag, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana/Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav.

India has the best talent pool for the next few years, with multiple options knocking on the door. We have picked the above-playing XI based on the thinking that Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami will either retire or be phased out. Overall, India boasts of a strong squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup and will be favourites.

