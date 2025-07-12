Fast bowlers To Play 100 Test Matches: Mitchell Starc To Enter The List During WI vs AUS Test

He is only the second Australian fast bowler.
Over the years, the world has seen some of the greatest fast bowlers, especially in the red-ball format of the game. Fast bowling is a pure art that takes a lot from a player’s body as they need to run quickly and catapult before releasing the ball. Only a few player have managed to play 100 Test matches for their country. To get into that list is not a cakewalk, as the greats like Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Brett Lee, and Zaheer Khan failed to attain that feat. However, one name that makes it to the list is Mitchell Starc from Australia. He will join the elite club when he takes the field against the West Indies in the third Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.
Playing in a century of Test matches, especially as a fast bowler, is rare. Injuries, workload management, fitness, and squad rotations usually restrict fast bowlers’ longevity. Take a look at the list of bowlers who have played 100 Test matches for their respective countries.
England’s James Anderson wreaked havoc during his illustrious career as he played a total of 188 Test matches and scalped 704 wickets. He reached that milestone with the help of 32 five-wicket hauls in his red-ball career. Anderson ended his career as the most capped and highest wicket-taker pacer in the history of Test cricket.
Yet another English bowler who has made it into the list is Stuart Broad. The former pacer featured in 167 Test matches for England and picked up 604 wickets, including 20 five-wicket hauls. Broad announced his retirement in 2023 as one of only two fast bowlers to take 600+ Test wickets.
One of the greatest fast bowlers that Australia has ever produced, Glenn McGrath, got a chance to play in 124 Test matches in his career. The right-arm speedster has 563 wickets in the red ball format, including 29 five-wicket hauls. He ended his career as Australia’s most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history.
West Indies has always been known for producing quality pace bowlers. From Andy Roberts to Michael Holding to Courtney Walsh, the world has seen it all. Talking about Walsh, the right-arm pacer played a total of 132 red ball matches for West Indies, scalping 519 wickets. He was the first bowler from the West Indies to reach 500 Test wickets.
One of India’s greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev, helped India win the World Cup in 1983. It led to a rising interest in Indian cricket by the players as well as the Indian audience. The Haryana hurricane took part in 131 Test matches, where he collected 434 wickets, including 23 five-wicket hauls.
South African legendary pacer Shaun Pollock has taken part in a total of 108 Test matches, snapping 421 wickets. He also scalped 16 five-wicket hauls. During his playing days, he was considered one of the most reliable seam-bowling all-rounder for the Proteas.
Wasim Akram is one of the greatest pacers in the history of Pakistan cricket. He was referred to as ‘Swing of Sultan’. The left-arm swing bowler has taken 414 wickets in 104 red-ball games for Pakistan. Be it new or old, he could swing the ball in any given situation in the match.
New Zealand’s legendary pacer, Tim Southee, took part in 107 Test matches after making his debut back on March 22, 2008, against England. The right-arm pacer took 391 wickets in Test matches, including 15 fifers.
Makhaya Ntini had a unique bowling action. Many believed that his unconventional action would end his career soon. But the former South African pacer played 101 Test matches, picking up 390 wickets at an average of 28.82.
Sir Ian Botham is one of England’s greatest all-rounders in cricket history. He played in a total of 102 Test matches, scalping 383 wickets at an average of 28.40. He became the first player to score 5,000 runs and reach 300 wickets.
Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas played 111 Test matches for his country, where he gathered 355 wickets, including 12 five-wicket hauls. Back in November 2001, the left-arm pacer registered the figures of 14/191 against West Indies and became the only fast bowler to do so apart from Imran Khan, who took 14 wickets in a subcontinent Test.
One of India’s most successful pacers, Ishant Sharma, featured in 105 Test matches. The right-arm pacer managed to pick 311 wickets in the longest format of the game. The Delhi-based pacer also has 11 five-wicket hauls under his belt.
Veteran Australian speedster Mitchell Starc will become only the second Australian fast bowler to reach the milestone of 100 Test matches. As of now, in 99 Test matches, the left-arm pacer has notched up 395 wickets.
