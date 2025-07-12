News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mitchell Starc
features

Fast bowlers To Play 100 Test Matches: Mitchell Starc To Enter The List During WI vs AUS Test

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 12, 2025
4 min read

He is only the second Australian fast bowler.

Mitchell Starc

Over the years, the world has seen some of the greatest fast bowlers, especially in the red-ball format of the game. Fast bowling is a pure art that takes a lot from a player’s body as they need to run quickly and catapult before releasing the ball. Only a few player have managed to play 100 Test matches for their country. To get into that list is not a cakewalk, as the greats like Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Brett Lee, and Zaheer Khan failed to attain that feat. However, one name that makes it to the list is Mitchell Starc from Australia. He will join the elite club when he takes the field against the West Indies in the third Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Playing in a century of Test matches, especially as a fast bowler, is rare. Injuries, workload management, fitness, and squad rotations usually restrict fast bowlers’ longevity. Take a look at the list of bowlers who have played 100 Test matches for their respective countries.

James Anderson

England’s James Anderson wreaked havoc during his illustrious career as he played a total of 188 Test matches and scalped 704 wickets. He reached that milestone with the help of 32 five-wicket hauls in his red-ball career. Anderson ended his career as the most capped and highest wicket-taker pacer in the history of Test cricket.

Stuart Broad

Yet another English bowler who has made it into the list is Stuart Broad. The former pacer featured in 167 Test matches for England and picked up 604 wickets, including 20 five-wicket hauls. Broad announced his retirement in 2023 as one of only two fast bowlers to take 600+ Test wickets.

Glenn McGrath

One of the greatest fast bowlers that Australia has ever produced, Glenn McGrath, got a chance to play in 124 Test matches in his career. The right-arm speedster has 563 wickets in the red ball format, including 29 five-wicket hauls. He ended his career as Australia’s most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

165/7

Indonesia INA

162/7

South Korea beat Indonesia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

184/9

South Korea SK

99/10

Philippines beat South Korea by 85 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

155/5

Belgium BEL

160/4

Belgium beat Germany by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

191/5

Belgium BEL

13/1

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

237/10

Bulgaria BUL

178/10

Turkey beat Bulgaria by 59 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

193/4

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

63/3

French Eiffels FELW

143/2

French Eiffels beat Belgium Belforts by 80 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

99/4

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

98/1

Belgium Belforts beat Belgium Jeanekens by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
French Eiffels FELW

74/1

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

69/1

French Eiffels Won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

216/3

Navarang Club NVR

108/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Navarang Club by 108 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

103/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

70/10

91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

126/1

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bangi
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

143/8

Malaysia Reds MR

146/6

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

166/5

MI New York MINY

172/3

MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

172/6

Karaikal Kniights KAK

173/7

Karaikal Kniights Won by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

72/10

Bahrain BHN

76/0

Bahrain beat Malawi by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

90/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings

Courtney Walsh

West Indies has always been known for producing quality pace bowlers. From Andy Roberts to Michael Holding to Courtney Walsh, the world has seen it all. Talking about Walsh, the right-arm pacer played a total of 132 red ball matches for West Indies, scalping 519 wickets. He was the first bowler from the West Indies to reach 500 Test wickets.

Kapil Dev

One of India’s greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev, helped India win the World Cup in 1983. It led to a rising interest in Indian cricket by the players as well as the Indian audience. The Haryana hurricane took part in 131 Test matches, where he collected 434 wickets, including 23 five-wicket hauls. 

Shaun Pollock

South African legendary pacer Shaun Pollock has taken part in a total of 108 Test matches, snapping 421 wickets. He also scalped 16 five-wicket hauls. During his playing days, he was considered one of the most reliable seam-bowling all-rounder for the Proteas. 

Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is one of the greatest pacers in the history of Pakistan cricket. He was referred to as ‘Swing of Sultan’. The left-arm swing bowler has taken 414 wickets in 104 red-ball games for Pakistan. Be it new or old, he could swing the ball in any given situation in the match. 

ALSO READ:

Tim Southee

New Zealand’s legendary pacer, Tim Southee, took part in 107 Test matches after making his debut back on March 22, 2008, against England. The right-arm pacer took 391 wickets in Test matches, including 15 fifers. 

Makhaya Ntini

Makhaya Ntini had a unique bowling action. Many believed that his unconventional action would end his career soon. But the former South African pacer played 101 Test matches, picking up 390 wickets at an average of 28.82. 

Ian Botham

Sir Ian Botham is one of England’s greatest all-rounders in cricket history. He played in a total of 102 Test matches, scalping 383 wickets at an average of 28.40. He became the first player to score 5,000 runs and reach 300 wickets.

Chaminda Vaas

Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas played 111 Test matches for his country, where he gathered 355 wickets, including 12 five-wicket hauls. Back in November 2001, the left-arm pacer registered the figures of 14/191 against West Indies and became the only fast bowler to do so apart from Imran Khan, who took 14 wickets in a subcontinent Test.

Ishant Sharma

One of India’s most successful pacers, Ishant Sharma, featured in 105 Test matches. The right-arm pacer managed to pick 311 wickets in the longest format of the game. The Delhi-based pacer also has 11 five-wicket hauls under his belt. 

Mitchell Starc

Veteran Australian speedster Mitchell Starc will become only the second Australian fast bowler to reach the milestone of 100 Test matches. As of now, in 99 Test matches, the left-arm pacer has notched up 395 wickets. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
England
India
Ishant Sharma
James Anderson
Kapil Dev
Mitchell Starc
WI vs AUS
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

lucknow super giants ipl 2025 ipl 2026 auction retention list

LSG Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Retain

LSG need some big changes ahead of IPL 2026 auction
July 11, 2025
Samarnath Soory
The Ollie Pope Dilemma 

The Ollie Pope Dilemma: The Weakness India Bowlers Will Look To Exploit Because Of His Technique

Since June 2022, Ollie Pope has batted at number three on 30 occasions in Tests.
July 10, 2025
Amogh Bodas
No.4 has been all about continued success, and now that Shubman Gill has chosen the role, he must honour the tradition.

Shubman Gill Is Making Boring Beautiful — Now He Must Keep Going

This fresh spell must stretch through the years ahead for Gill.
July 10, 2025
Darpan Jain
akash deep exclusive shreevats goswami eng vs ind test series

EXCLUSIVE: How Akash Deep Came From The Wilderness To Make It Big Through The Eyes Of His Former Teammate

July 10, 2025
Ashish Satyam
Corbin Bosch MI SRH LSG RR IPL 2026 auction

3 Teams That Could Target Corbin Bosch if Mumbai Indians Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Bosch managed 44 runs and a wicket in his IPL 2025 stint for Mumbai Indians.
July 9, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Gujarat Titans (GT) could go into the IPL 2026 auction with the lowest purse.

Will Commercial Reasons See Gujarat Titans Release These Two Players Before IPL 2026 Auction?

The pair has a combined price of INR 23 crore.
July 9, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.