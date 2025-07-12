Fast bowlers To Play 100 Test Matches: Mitchell Starc To Enter The List During WI vs AUS Test

He is only the second Australian fast bowler.

Over the years, the world has seen some of the greatest fast bowlers, especially in the red-ball format of the game. Fast bowling is a pure art that takes a lot from a player’s body as they need to run quickly and catapult before releasing the ball. Only a few player have managed to play 100 Test matches for their country. To get into that list is not a cakewalk, as the greats like Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Brett Lee, and Zaheer Khan failed to attain that feat. However, one name that makes it to the list is Mitchell Starc from Australia. He will join the elite club when he takes the field against the West Indies in the third Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Playing in a century of Test matches, especially as a fast bowler, is rare. Injuries, workload management, fitness, and squad rotations usually restrict fast bowlers’ longevity. Take a look at the list of bowlers who have played 100 Test matches for their respective countries.

James Anderson

England’s James Anderson wreaked havoc during his illustrious career as he played a total of 188 Test matches and scalped 704 wickets. He reached that milestone with the help of 32 five-wicket hauls in his red-ball career. Anderson ended his career as the most capped and highest wicket-taker pacer in the history of Test cricket.

Stuart Broad

Yet another English bowler who has made it into the list is Stuart Broad. The former pacer featured in 167 Test matches for England and picked up 604 wickets, including 20 five-wicket hauls. Broad announced his retirement in 2023 as one of only two fast bowlers to take 600+ Test wickets.

Glenn McGrath

One of the greatest fast bowlers that Australia has ever produced, Glenn McGrath, got a chance to play in 124 Test matches in his career. The right-arm speedster has 563 wickets in the red ball format, including 29 five-wicket hauls. He ended his career as Australia’s most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 165/7 INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 184/9 SK 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 155/5 BEL 160/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 191/5 BEL 13/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 237/10 BUL 178/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 193/4 GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 63/3 FELW 143/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 99/4 BJKW 98/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW 74/1 LMLW 69/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 216/3 NVR 108/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 103/10 NAJC 70/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 126/1 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 143/8 MR 146/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 166/5 MINY 172/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 172/6 KAK 173/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 72/10 BHN 76/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER 90/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

Courtney Walsh

West Indies has always been known for producing quality pace bowlers. From Andy Roberts to Michael Holding to Courtney Walsh, the world has seen it all. Talking about Walsh, the right-arm pacer played a total of 132 red ball matches for West Indies, scalping 519 wickets. He was the first bowler from the West Indies to reach 500 Test wickets.

Kapil Dev

One of India’s greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev, helped India win the World Cup in 1983. It led to a rising interest in Indian cricket by the players as well as the Indian audience. The Haryana hurricane took part in 131 Test matches, where he collected 434 wickets, including 23 five-wicket hauls.

Shaun Pollock

South African legendary pacer Shaun Pollock has taken part in a total of 108 Test matches, snapping 421 wickets. He also scalped 16 five-wicket hauls. During his playing days, he was considered one of the most reliable seam-bowling all-rounder for the Proteas.

Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is one of the greatest pacers in the history of Pakistan cricket. He was referred to as ‘Swing of Sultan’. The left-arm swing bowler has taken 414 wickets in 104 red-ball games for Pakistan. Be it new or old, he could swing the ball in any given situation in the match.

ALSO READ:

Tim Southee

New Zealand’s legendary pacer, Tim Southee, took part in 107 Test matches after making his debut back on March 22, 2008, against England. The right-arm pacer took 391 wickets in Test matches, including 15 fifers.

Makhaya Ntini

Makhaya Ntini had a unique bowling action. Many believed that his unconventional action would end his career soon. But the former South African pacer played 101 Test matches, picking up 390 wickets at an average of 28.82.

Ian Botham

Sir Ian Botham is one of England’s greatest all-rounders in cricket history. He played in a total of 102 Test matches, scalping 383 wickets at an average of 28.40. He became the first player to score 5,000 runs and reach 300 wickets.

Chaminda Vaas

Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas played 111 Test matches for his country, where he gathered 355 wickets, including 12 five-wicket hauls. Back in November 2001, the left-arm pacer registered the figures of 14/191 against West Indies and became the only fast bowler to do so apart from Imran Khan, who took 14 wickets in a subcontinent Test.

Ishant Sharma

One of India’s most successful pacers, Ishant Sharma, featured in 105 Test matches. The right-arm pacer managed to pick 311 wickets in the longest format of the game. The Delhi-based pacer also has 11 five-wicket hauls under his belt.

Mitchell Starc

Veteran Australian speedster Mitchell Starc will become only the second Australian fast bowler to reach the milestone of 100 Test matches. As of now, in 99 Test matches, the left-arm pacer has notched up 395 wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.