Rohit Sharma's India defeated Mitchell Santner's New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title.
India skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, terming him a “silent hero”. Shreyas Iyer played a crucial part in India’s title triumph at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs from five matches at an average of 48.60.
In the final, the Mumbai batter scored 48 runs which proved pivotal in India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. India were 122/3 at one stage in their chase of 252. Iyer forged a 61-run stand with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket.
“Shreyas Iyer was the silent hero for us. He was very crucial in the middle order. Even when I got out today, he played a crucial innings and made a partnership with Axar,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference in Dubai on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer began the Champions Trophy tournament on a rather forgettable note. He managed to score just 15 runs in India’s first Group A game against Bangladesh. Iyer, though, followed it up with a knock of 56 against Pakistan. In that match, he 30-year-old was involved in a 114-run stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket, helping India chase down 242 and clinch a six-wicket win.
In the match against New Zealand, Iyer scored 79 runs off 98 balls. India were 30/3 following Virat Kohli’s dismissal but Iyer helped the Men in Blue post 249/9 from 50 overs, a total that India defended. Iyer’s batting skills under pressure was once again put to test against Australia in the semi-finals. India were 43/2 in the eighth over, but Iyer and Kohli forged 91 runs for the third wicket, whic went a long way in the Men in Blue chasing down 265 with four wickets to spare.
