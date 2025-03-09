Rohit Sharma's India defeated Mitchell Santner's New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, terming him a “silent hero”. Shreyas Iyer played a crucial part in India’s title triumph at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs from five matches at an average of 48.60.

‘The silent hero’: Rohit on Iyer

In the final, the Mumbai batter scored 48 runs which proved pivotal in India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. India were 122/3 at one stage in their chase of 252. Iyer forged a 61-run stand with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket.

“Shreyas Iyer was the silent hero for us. He was very crucial in the middle order. Even when I got out today, he played a crucial innings and made a partnership with Axar,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference in Dubai on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer’s run at Champions Trophy 2025

Shreyas Iyer began the Champions Trophy tournament on a rather forgettable note. He managed to score just 15 runs in India’s first Group A game against Bangladesh. Iyer, though, followed it up with a knock of 56 against Pakistan. In that match, he 30-year-old was involved in a 114-run stand with Virat Kohli for the third wicket, helping India chase down 242 and clinch a six-wicket win.

In the match against New Zealand, Iyer scored 79 runs off 98 balls. India were 30/3 following Virat Kohli’s dismissal but Iyer helped the Men in Blue post 249/9 from 50 overs, a total that India defended. Iyer’s batting skills under pressure was once again put to test against Australia in the semi-finals. India were 43/2 in the eighth over, but Iyer and Kohli forged 91 runs for the third wicket, whic went a long way in the Men in Blue chasing down 265 with four wickets to spare.

