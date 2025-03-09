Glenn Phillips Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Shubman Gill in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took yet another stunning catch, this time to dismiss India batter Shubman Gill in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. It was a flighted delivery on off stump from Mitchell Santner to Gill.

Glenn Phillips traps Shubman Gill

Gill went for the cover drive only to find Phillips making a diving effort to take a one-handed stunner. India were 109/2 from 20.3 overs in their run-chase of 252 at the time of writing this report. The Men in Blue had lost Virat Kohli (1) and Shreyas Iyer had joined Rohit Sharma in the middle.

Phillips had taken a similar stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli when India and New Zealand locked horns in the league stage in Dubai last week.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat in the final against India. Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53) scored fifties but the Blackcaps were restricted to 251/7 from 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy collected two wickets each whereas Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

India were off to a confident start in the run-chase with Gill and Rohit (76) forging a 105-run partnership. While Gill was dismissed in the 19th over, Michael Bracewell got rid of Kohli in the 20th over. Rohit was looking in good touch but Rachin Ravindra struck in the 27th over to remove the skipper.

Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy 2025

Shubman Gill will finish his Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with 188 runs from five matches at an average of 47. The Punjab batter struck an unbeaten century against Bangladesh in India’s opening game and followed it up with a knock of 46 against Pakistan.

