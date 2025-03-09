News
Varun Chakravarthy India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 9, 2025

‘Need More Painkillers’: India Spinner Reveals He Bowled With Sore Foot During Champions Trophy 2025 Final Against New Zealand

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He has been in impressive form with the ball for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Varun Chakravarthy India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed that his right foot is a little sore and that he needs more painkillers. Varun finished with figures of 2/45 during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand finished their innings at 251/7 from 50 overs.

He got rid of Will Young (15) and Glenn Phillips (34). “It was a good wicket compared to the last wicket. It was not turning much. All I could do was stick it into the stump line and wait for the batter to make some mistake. I like bowling in the death and the powerplay, it is more challenging and gives me more opportunity to pick wickets,” Varun told official broadcasters Star Sports during the mid-innings interval.

Varun says he needs more painkillers

“I like talking to Kuldeep, even Jaddu bhai and Axar, I am pretty new to this setup and am looking to build some nice bonds. It (the right foot) is a little sore. Need more painkillers It (252) is a gettable score if we bat well initially,” added the Karnataka-born cricketer.

Varun Chakravarthy has been in stellar form with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has picked up nine wickets from just three matches, including a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the group stage encounter.

ALSO READ:

The right-arm legbreak bowler had made his ODI debut only as recently as February 9 during a match against England in Cuttack. He registered figures of 1/54 from 10 overs, removing Phil Salt in the 11th over. At the time of writing this report, India’s run-chase of 252 against New Zealand was just about to get underway.

India’s Champions Trophy campaign so far

India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with six-wicket victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan, before beating New Zealand by 44 runs. The Men in Blue then got the better of Australia by four wickets in the semi-finals. India are looking to clinch their third Champions Trophy title. The Men in Blue shared the 2002 Champions Trophy title with Sri Lanka, and went onto beat England in the final of the 2013 edition.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs New Zealand
Varun Chakravarthy

