Matt Henry is not playing for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, which is a massive setback for the Kiwis.
news
Last updated: March 9, 2025

Why is Matt Henry Not in the New Zealand Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs India

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

This injury is unfortunate for Matt Henry, who was in exceptional form and has historically done well against India.

Matt Henry is ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 final due to a shoulder injury, a massive setback for New Zealand. He sustained the injury while attempting Heinrich Klaasen’s catch in the semifinal contest, as all his weight came on the shoulder in the process.

He left the field immediately to treat the injury, and even though he later returned to bowl, Henry was in discomfort. He didn’t bowl with full tilt, and Mitchell Santner later exclaimed a call would be taken before the game.

A few on-ground reporters reported that Henry had the practice net before the contest but couldn’t bowl long and was in obvious pain. That means he couldn’t pass the fitness test and was deemed unfit to play, indicating his injury is severe enough to keep him out of the action.

Henry is their best bowler in this lineup and the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 10 wickets at an average of 16.70 in four outings. Clearly, his absence leaves a massive void in the bowling lineup, which is not easy to fill, given his superior skillsets and consistency with the ball.

Nathan Smith replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand’s playing XI

Nathan Smith comes in for Matt Henry in New Zealand’s playing XI for this big final against India in Dubai. Smith played the opening fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan in Karachi but didn’t get enough chance to contribute.

He bowled two overs only, conceding 20 runs without taking any wickets before being left out of the XI. He has an opportunity to impress and make a mark in the big final, but filling Matt Henry’s shoes won’t be easy.

However, this injury is unfortunate for Matt Henry, who was in exceptional form and has historically done well against India. His new-ball skillsets would have been mighty effective against Indian batters, who can be vulnerable to movement early on.

Surely, the bowling lineup has weakened significantly in his absence, and the Kiwi spinners must do the heavy lifting in this department. Fortunately for New Zealand, they are bowling second, and spinners will get more assistance off the deck.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs NZ
India
Matt Henry
New Zealand

