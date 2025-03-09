Ishan Kishan Turns Kedar Jadhav in SRH Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Someone in the nets asked Ishan, “What are you bowling next?”; Kishan replied, “I will bowl in Kedar Jadhav style.”

Newly-recruited Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan showed his cheeky bowling skills by delivering the ball like Kedar Jadhav in the nets. As SRH batters were practising, Kishan decided to roll his arms and turn into a bowler.

Someone in the nets asked Ishan, “What are you bowling next?”; Kishan replied, “I will bowl in Kedar Jadhav style.” As it turned out, Ishan actually resembled Jadhav’s bowling style by lapsing his knees and bowling with a rounded arm, almost like an underthrow.

This was a feature of Jadhav’s bowling, for he snared a few wickets with this unique action during his peak days. Since he used to bring his arm very low, the ball didn’t bounce as much as the batter wanted, so scoring options like cut and pull were heavily restricted, resulting in false shots.

Jadhav was also quite accurate with his lengths and used to land almost every delivery in a specific area, making life further arduous for batters. In Kishan’s case, his attempt was really impressive, but he allowed the batter to come under the ball the second time and hit him down the ground in the nets.

Ishan Kishan to play a significant role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan was with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous two IPL cycles, but his returns weren’t as consistent, especially in the latest cycle. Hence, MI didn’t retain him before the IPL 2025 auction, and SRH got him for INR 11.25 crore.

While Kishan’s best position is at the top, he won’t open for SRH since they already have two set openers in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. He might bat at No.3 and take the innings forward from this position.

Kishan is a dynamic batter known for his big hitting, and SRH already have numerous hard hitters capable of taking on the bowlers from the first delivery. Hence, the southpaw will fit nicely in their setup and enjoy playing in home matches, where the decks are largely flat.

His role will be to keep the tempo of the innings going and score consistently without compromising the scoring rate. Kishan will also look to perform exceedingly well and press a case for national selection again.

