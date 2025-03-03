News
Last updated: March 3, 2025

3 Auction Choices That Could Cost SRH at IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to clinch their second IPL title this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to do one better and win the title. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, had reached the final of IPL 2024 only to go down to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). SRH had retained a major core of their IPL 2024 side, including skipper Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

At the IPL 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia, the Sunrisers went for a mix of experience and youth, securing the likes of Mohammed Shami (INR 10 crore), Ishan Kishan (INR 11.25 crore), Eshan Malinga (INR 1.20 crore), and Sachin Baby (INR 30 lakh). With the 2025 season almost upon us, we look at three mistakes that could cost SRH in the upcoming edition.

A top-order headache

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 11.25 crore. They now have to tinker with the top order. SRH are unlikely to change their openers in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, which means Kishan will have to bat in the number three position.

Kishan has opened for Mumbai Indians (MI) regularly and hardly batted below that spot. However, poor form with the bat meant that he was released by MI before the mega auction. Batting out of his regular position might be a setback not just for Kishan, but could also affect the overall rhythm of Sunrisers’ innings. Only time will tell how Kishan will turn up at number three for SRH, or even below that spot if Nitish Kumar Reddy ends up batting at No.3.

Not using RTM for Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Hyderabad had one Right-to-Match card available for the IPL 2025 and they could have used it on South Africa’s Aiden Markram. Sure, he may not have had impressive seasons with the bat recently, but his leadership abilities and experience would have made him a valuable addition.

ALSO READ:

Markram’s decent record against spinners in the IPL (974 runs from 42 matches) would also have benefitted SRH.

Lack of balance in bowling attack

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the services of Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, and Eshan Malinga, all of whom have not played in the IPL before. While Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins will be expected to dominate the powerplay, Harshal Patel’s main responsibility will be in the death overs. However, apart from Harshal, SRH lacks an experienced death-over option, especially if the match goes down to the wire. Mohammed Shami is the next best option but SRH are missing someone like T Natarajan, who can deliver well under pressure.

