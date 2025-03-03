News
SRH batter, Sachin Baby, has taken the blame for Kerala’s heartbreaking defeat against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 3, 2025

SRH Star for IPL 2025 Takes Blame for Ranji Trophy 2025 Final Loss

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Sachin Baby has taken the blame for Kerala’s heartbreaking defeat against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final. He looked so good and was set to amass a magnificent ton before a wild slog cut his innings short.

This allowed Vidarbha to storm back into the game. At one point, Kerala, who were 324/6, bundled on 342 to give Vidarbha a first-innings lead. That eventually proved crucial, as Vidarbha drew the game, and the first-innings lead meant they were the tournament winners.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Sachin stated his shot changed the momentum. He added he wanted to bat deep and get at least a 100-run lead in the first innings.

“As the leader, I’ll take the blame. My shot changed the momentum of the game. I wanted to be there for the team, and we were six down. I wanted to be there till the end to get the lead. I wanted to have a lead of 100-plus if at all we got a lead. That would have made a difference.”

Sachin Baby would want to keep the form going in IPL 2025

Sachin Baby scored 516 runs at an average of 36.85 in 15 innings, including five fifties, this Ranji Trophy season. He would want to keep the form going and take the momentum in the impending IPL season, where he will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH bought him for INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, considering his superior attacking game and previous IPL experience. While he might not start in the playing XI from the start, Baby can replace any of the first-choice players in case of unavailability or poor form.

He is an attacking batter who brings variety to the batting unit and can hit the ball long without taking too much time to settle. Baby could have started in the XI if SRH didn’t have Ishan Kishan.

However, Kishan’s presence means no place for Baby because that would make the batting one-dimensional. Anyway, he is a quality batter who can bat anywhere in the order and do the job.

IPL 2025
Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final
Sachin Baby
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

