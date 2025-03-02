Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already ensued their rivalries on social media.

DC admin brutally trolled RCB for deleting a tweet after losing a match last night (March 1) at home in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025).

Here’s the tweet by Delhi Capitals.

Why did Delhi Capitals admin troll RCB?

Prior to last night’s encounter, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had faced off on February 17 in Vadodara where RCB emerged victorious with an eight-wicket win.

During that game, DC had posted ‘manifesting’ in their hopes for a win. However, RCB’s social media team playfully countered their optimism with a witty “Uno Reverse” comment.

Now, when Delhi Capitals triumphed in the reverse fixture yesterday, RCB’s social media team swiftly removed their earlier “Uno Reverse” tweet. But DC was quick to notice and captured a screenshot of the deleted post, sharing it with the caption, “Tweet deleted?”

One can only assume that this online feud between both teams is only the beginning with the IPL 2025 lined up next.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals become first team to qualify for WPL 2025 playoffs

Delhi Capitals recorded a comprehensive 9-wicket victory over RCB in their latest encounter, handing the defending champions their fourth successive defeat in the WPL 2025. Delhi now has 10 points and also assured themselves of a top-three spot in the league stage with this win.

This means that Delhi Capitals have become the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs. A win in their last match against Gujarat Giants on March 7 will secure DC first place and a direct spot in the final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube