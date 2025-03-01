News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Aakash Chopra observed that RCB Women performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan's.
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: March 1, 2025

‘Their Home Doesn’t Suit Them’: Former India Player Compares THIS Indian T20 Team to Pakistan’s performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Both teams have identical troubles.

Aakash Chopra observed that RCB Women performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan's.

The Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing outing in the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite being the hosts and defending champions, the Men in Green faced an early exit from the ongoing ICC event after facing defeats in their first two group-stage games against New Zealand and India.

Now, echoing on the same lines, former India player Aakash Chopra has equated an Indian T20 team to Pakistan.

Chopra has observed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan’s showing in Champions Trophy 2025. He highlighted that the defending champions of the Women’s Premier League have struggled significantly since moving to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, enduring a series of defeats.

ALSO READ:

Akash Chopra compares RCB Women team to Pakistan

RCB Women began their WPL 2025 journey on a strong note, securing consecutive victories against the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vadodara. However, their fortunes took a turn for the worse when they shifted to Bengaluru, losing their next three matches to the Mumbai Indians (MI), the UP Warriorz (UPW), and GG.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the former Indian cricketer pointed out that Smriti Mandhana and her team have faced a challenging phase since the Bengaluru leg of the tournament began, with their form dipping considerably.

Chopra said, “RCB are the defending champions. They played extremely well last year and lifted the trophy. They didn’t play well the year before that. They started the tournament very well this year. They chased 200. They were outstanding. However, then the Vadodara leg ended, they reached the RCB ground, and haven’t won a single match since.”

“They lost in the Super Over when the match got tied. Obviously, there is a slight disadvantage of the toss as they are getting to bat first, but you want to start winning at some stage. Their situation is like Pakistan. Their home doesn’t suit them, and this happens with their men’s team as well,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2025

Related posts

Who Will Make the WPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Explained

WPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Who will Make the Playoffs in the Women’s Premier League?

The race for the third spot will be a fierce battle between three teams.
4:26 pm
Sagar Paul
Young Australia Prodigy Replaces Sri Lanka Veteran at UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

Young Australia Prodigy Replaces Sri Lanka Veteran at UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

February 27, 2025
Sagar Paul

‘We Are Sorry’ – Smriti Mandhana Apologizes To This RCB Star After Their Loss Against UP Warriorz in WPL 2025

She scored 90*(56) against UP Warriors following her 81(43) facing Mumbai Indians.
February 25, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sneh Rana took three wickets while conceding 27 runs in her three-over spell, leaving the opponent puzzled.

RCB Star Apologises After Live Tweets Emerged During WPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s official X account made a hype post on Rana’s brilliant bowling during the second innings.
February 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game.

Richa Ghosh Does an MS Dhoni-Esque Run-Out To Enforce the First-Ever Super Over in WPL History

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni's iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016 at the same venue.
February 25, 2025
Darpan Jain

Harmanpreet Kaur Shocked by Chinnaswamy Crowd, Covers Ears During Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash of WPL 2025 [WATCH]

It was RCB's first game from the Bengaluru leg of the WPL 2025.
February 22, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy