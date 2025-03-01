‘Their Home Doesn’t Suit Them’: Former India Player Compares THIS Indian T20 Team to Pakistan’s performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Both teams have identical troubles.

The Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing outing in the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite being the hosts and defending champions, the Men in Green faced an early exit from the ongoing ICC event after facing defeats in their first two group-stage games against New Zealand and India.

Now, echoing on the same lines, former India player Aakash Chopra has equated an Indian T20 team to Pakistan.

Chopra has observed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan’s showing in Champions Trophy 2025. He highlighted that the defending champions of the Women’s Premier League have struggled significantly since moving to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, enduring a series of defeats.

Akash Chopra compares RCB Women team to Pakistan

RCB Women began their WPL 2025 journey on a strong note, securing consecutive victories against the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vadodara. However, their fortunes took a turn for the worse when they shifted to Bengaluru, losing their next three matches to the Mumbai Indians (MI), the UP Warriorz (UPW), and GG.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the former Indian cricketer pointed out that Smriti Mandhana and her team have faced a challenging phase since the Bengaluru leg of the tournament began, with their form dipping considerably.

Chopra said, “RCB are the defending champions. They played extremely well last year and lifted the trophy. They didn’t play well the year before that. They started the tournament very well this year. They chased 200. They were outstanding. However, then the Vadodara leg ended, they reached the RCB ground, and haven’t won a single match since.”

“They lost in the Super Over when the match got tied. Obviously, there is a slight disadvantage of the toss as they are getting to bat first, but you want to start winning at some stage. Their situation is like Pakistan. Their home doesn’t suit them, and this happens with their men’s team as well,” he added.

