RCB Duo Flounders Again in Champions Trophy 2025 as Worry Increases for Franchise Ahead of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are faced with a major concern ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with two of their foreign recruits looking in subpar form.

Both cricketers are currently playing in the Champions Trophy 2025 but have failed to make much impact.

England duo Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone fail to deliver

Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, two important names in the English batting lineup, had a disappointing campaign at the ICC event as England faced an early exit.

Salt could manage just 30 runs in 3 games at a paltry average of 10.0 while Livingstone scored 33 runs in his three innings at 11.0.

Major headache for RCB ahead of IPL 2025

RCB had spent a considerable amount of their budget on acquiring the English duo at the IPL 2025 auction. While Sat was roped in after spending INR 11.5 crores, RCB bought Livingstone for INR 8.75 crores.

Both players are expected to be first-picks in the RCB’s playing XI and their current form will thus understandably make the RCB think-tank sweat.

Salt was the second-highest scorer last season for KKR and played a crucial role in guiding the franchise to their third IPL title. The English opener had amassed 435 runs in 12 games at an impressive average of 39.55 and an explosive strike rate of 182.

On the other hand, Livingstone was brought in to replace Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. He played for PBKS from 2022-24 and has a fantastic record with 827 runs in 30 matches while batting at a rate of 162.51. He has also picked up 11 wickets with the ball.

RCB will only hope now that the England stars find their rhythm before the IPL 2025 season kickstarts.

