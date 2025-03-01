News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Massive Concern for RCB As the Newly Recruited Pacer Goes for Plenty Again in DY Patil T20 Tournament

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, and they have put massive trust in him.

Newly recruited Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been expensive in the ongoing DY Patil T20 competition. Playing for DY Patil Red, Bhuvneshwar has conceded too many runs in the last two outings, which must have concerned the team management.

In the latest encounter against Route Mobile, the veteran speedster leaked 46 runs in his four-over spell while taking only a solitary wicket. Among all the bowlers to bowl all four overs in the game, Bhuvneshwar’s economy rate (11.50) was the highest, as he failed to control the flow of runs and take wickets.

Earlier, he conceded 32 runs in the fixture against Tata in Navi Mumbai while getting only one wicket in four overs. The opponent didn’t have a big-name player, but Bhuvneshwar couldn’t take regular wickets and gave too many runs.

Also Read:

This tournament should have served as a match practice for him, but he has failed to make any significant impact with the ball. Bhuvneshwar’s confidence must have taken a hit after these two outings, but he will fancy his chances of doing well in the main competition for RCB.

What will the role of Bhuvneshwar Kumar be for RCB in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, and they have put massive trust in him. His role is to operate effectively in the powerplay by bringing early wickets, as he has been doing all these years.

Further, he might also bowl an over at the death, so his role won’t be easy in the upcoming IPL season. Bhuvneshwar might have been consistent in the previous years for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but his recent returns have been dwindling, which is obvious due to the lack of competitive cricket.

He is no longer a part of the national setup and sporadically plays for his domestic side, Uttar Pradesh. Hence, Bhuvneshwar needs more time and games to get into the match groove.

The recent trends in IPL have changed, and players have become ultra-aggressive, so his job won’t be easy at all. Bhuvneshwar is one of the premium bowlers of RCB for this edition, so his form is necessary for them to stand a chance in IPL 2025.

