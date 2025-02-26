News
Amidst all the chatter, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna has made himself available to serve Pakistan cricket.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Former RCB Analyst Reveals Readiness To Revive Pakistan Cricket if Approached

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The use of analysts to improve on-field tactics has been prevalent in the cricketing circuit for a while now.

Amidst all the chatter, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna has made himself available to serve Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan cricket is in a dire state, with problems aplenty, which are exaggerated in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Despite being hosts, they are out of the tournament in the early days and have been nowhere close to their best in any department.

Amidst all the chatter, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna has made himself available to serve Pakistan cricket in some capacity and revive their fortunes. One of the Pakistan fans expressed his wish to see Prasanna in Pakistan cricket, highlighting his previous notable work.

In his post, Prasanna quoted, “Available”, and later wrote, “Thanks for the trust you have in me bhaijaan. If approached, the answer is yes.”

It’s not new for Pakistani fans to ask for a revamp in the coaching staff whenever the team doesn’t do well on the field, and whenever this has happened, the results haven’t been desired. It eventually boils down to how players execute on the field, but the skills shown aren’t great, so, maybe, the problem is somewhere else, and not in the coaching department.

How can Prasanna help Pakistan cricket as an analyst?

The use of analysts to improve on-field tactics has been prevalent in the cricketing circuit for a while now. Prasanna has expertise in analysing the strengths and weaknesses of different players and finding patterns using data and video.

Also Read:

This Pakistan unit has played with faulty tactics, and that’s where he can help them get better with their calls and ease the pressure on the captain on the field. This will also give more clarity to the players since they will know their roles and can work on the shortcomings in their games to operate better on the ground.

But, again, all this depends on how skilled the players are, and unfortunately, the ones coming through haven’t shown enough promise. There’s talent, but not to the extent that it used to be once in Pakistan cricket.

Maybe Prasanna can help them get better tactically, but he can’t control the events on the field. Players must take responsibility and show the ability to remain prudent under pressure, which is the main thing missing in Pakistan cricket lately.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan
Prasanna
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

