News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 1, 2025

3 Auction Errors That Could Cost Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

The IPL 2025 auction was a mixed bag for Delhi Capitals, where they acquired some quality but also made potentially costly errors.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are one of the three franchises to have played since the inception of the Indian Premier League but with no titles in their cabinet. Their long search for silverware continues in the IPL 2025.

The Capitals have failed to reach the playoffs in the previous three editions. The 2025 mega auction was an opportunity for them to rebuild the side.

Ahead of the auction, they retained Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abishek Porel. In the auction, they secured the likes of KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Mukesh Kumar.

The IPL 2025 auction was a mixed bag for Delhi Capitals, where they acquired some quality but also made potentially costly errors.

Limited Overseas Bowling Options – A Concern for Delhi Capitals 

Delhi Capitals filled seven of their eight allocated overseas spots but have only bought two specialist bowlers. They spent INR 11.75 crore for Mitchell Starc. The Australian pacer recently revealed he opted out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle issue and his priority is the World Test Championship final. 

If Starc misses a few games in the IPL 2025, Delhi’s only other option would be Dushmantha Chameera. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has nine wickets from 13 games in the IPL at an economy of over 9. 

Their experienced Indian pace options include Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, and Mohit Sharma, all of whom do not have high pace at their disposal.

Lack of High Quality Left-hand Batters 

The DC team has had one of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and David Warner at some point in the last few years. Having a high quality left-hand batter is a necessity in the shorter format. They had an option to go for someone like Ryan Rickelton or Ben Duckett but chose to get Faf du Plessis and Fraser-McGurk. 

As a result, Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel are Delhi Capitals’ only left-hand batters. Porel did have a good season last year while Axar has also done well in recent years. However, both can be neutralized with high pace. 

ALSO READ: 

Did Delhi Capitals overspend on Jake Fraser-McGurk and Harry Brook?

Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk and England’s Harry Brook are two of the brightest prospects in world cricket. The 23-year-old Fraser-McGurk was brought back by Delhi Capitals for INR 9 crore via a ‘Right-To-Match’ card. They also spent INR 6.25 crore for Brook. 

Fraser-McGurk had an excellent season last year, where he made 330 runs at a strike rate of 234 while averaging 37. But he has had a torrid time since – in international cricket and in the BBL – raising questions over his ability. 

Brook is yet to crack the T20 format and has had serious issues while dealing with spin in the subcontinent conditions. He is likely to play in the middle order in the IPL 2025, where his spin game will be tested further. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook
IPL 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Mitchell Starc

Related posts

Punjab Kings IPL 2025

3 Key Playing XI Decisions Punjab Kings Have To Make for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings will be aiming to clinch their maiden IPL title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.
7:21 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Costly Auction Mistakes That Could Affect KKR at IPL 2025

3 Costly Auction Mistakes That Could Affect KKR at IPL 2025

KKR will be hoping to successfully defend their title in IPL 2025.
11:35 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians auction mistakes IPL 2025

3 Auction Mistakes That Could Cost Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025

Here are three auction mistakes that could cost Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
4:49 pm
Vishnu PN
Harry Brook

‘The Catching Practice He Gave To Get Out’: India Legend Brutally Roasts Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Recruit After England’s Loss Against Afghanistan

He got dismissed in an extremely casual manner during their must-win clash against Afghanistan.
February 27, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Paul Collingwood and Kevin Pietersen

Former England Captain Named Mentor of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

The former batter returns to the franchise he played for in 2012 and 2014.
February 27, 2025
Vishnu PN
Jacob Bethell England cricket team

Former Spinner Handpicks RCB Youngster for IPL 2025 as Future for England Team in Limited-overs Cricket

Jacob Bethell has impressed for Warwickshire in English county cricket and was one of RCB's signings at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
February 27, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy