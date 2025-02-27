‘The Catching Practice He Gave To Get Out’: India Legend Brutally Roasts Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Recruit After England’s Loss Against Afghanistan

He got dismissed in an extremely casual manner during their must-win clash against Afghanistan.

Former India cricketer turned analyst Sunil Gavaskar had no mercy while roasting Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) recruit Harry Brook.

Brook, who is a crucial member in the England set-up, got dismissed in an extremely casual manner during their must-win clash against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

With the Three Lions chasing a steep target of 326, Brook needed to deliver but could manage just 25(21) after getting out via a soft and easy return catch to Mohammad Nabi.

In the aftermath of the game which England lost by 8 runs, India legend Sunil Gavaskar heavily criticised Harry Brook for his shot selection.

Notably, Brook was picked up by DC for the upcoming IPL season for a lucrative amount of INR 6.25 crores.

Sunil Gavaskar brutally roasts Harry Brook

Gavaskar also went onto take a dig on Harry Brook’s comments that he had said during the Kolkata T20I against India prior to the ICC event.

Brook gave a bizarre ‘smog’ excuse after getting dismissed to Varun Chakravarthy, reasoning that the weather conditions made it difficult to pick the bowler.

Referencing the same, Sunil Gavaskar said on the DP World Dressing Room Show on Ten Sports,

“I just saw Harry Brook’s dismissal. Are the lights in Lahore ok or not? Because when he played in Kolkata, he said that he couldn’t see the ball properly because of smog. That’s why I’m asking. I hope the Lahore lights are fine? Because the catching practice he gave to get out… I don’t know”.

As it happens, Brook’s comments did not age well with him getting out in a lacklustre manner and failing to rescue England from facing exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

