‘We Have Planned For’: Afghanistan Captain Issues Strong Warning to Australia After Knocking Out England in Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan face Australia in a crucial Group B match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Friday.

Less than two years since Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 helped Australia beat Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the two teams meet again in a Group B match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore on Friday.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was asked about Maxwell’s knock that changed the complexion of the game ahead of Friday’s match. Shahidi clarified by saying that their focus is not just on facing Maxwell but the Australian team as a whole.

Shahidi on ‘Afghanistan vs Maxwell’

Afghanistan enter this match after having knocked out England from the Champions Trophy on Wednesday and have a chance at qualifying for the semi-finals.

“You think we will come only to play with Maxwell? Do you think it will be like that? We have planning for all Australian team and I know that he played really well in 2023 World Cup, but that’s part of the history,” Shahidi told reporters during the pre-match press conference in Lahore.

“After that, we beat them in T20 World Cup, and we think about all opposition team, we are not coming to the ground to plan on individual player. So yeah, as I told you that we will, We have time tomorrow and we will try our best to come with the planning and we are not playing only Maxwell – we are playing Australia day after tomorrow,” he added.

Shahidi avoids giving details of game plan

Shahidi did not give away any details pertaining to the possible game plan against Australia.

“Yeah, Australia is a tough team, and they are a best team. Everyone knows. And whenever every team comes to the ground or coming to play an international game, they have their own plans, they have their own meeting, they look for opposition players on their strength and weak points. “We have planning, but it’s not – I don’t think that this is the right place to share with you guys here. Let us keep it with us as a team and looking forward for the game. We will apply it there. I will not tell you now,” stated the 30-year-old.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 146-ball 177 powered Afghanistan to 325/7 after they opted to bat against England on Wednesday. Joe Root scored a valiant century in England’s reply, but lacked enough support from his partners as they were all out for 317 in the run chase. Pacer Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/58.

