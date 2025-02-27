News
Former India Head Coach’s Strong Message for England After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 27, 2025

‘No Excuses’: Former India Head Coach’s Strong Message for England After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Former India Head Coach’s Strong Message for England After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

Afghanistan knocked England out of the 2025 Champions Trophy by pulling off an exciting eight-run win. This victory once more underlined Afghanistan’s rising international cricket power. While Azmatullah Omarzai’s outstanding five-wicket haul secured the deal, Ibrahim Zadran’s stunning 177 set up the game.

Afghanistan lost early wickets and found themselves at 37/3 and were struggling during the powerplay. But Ibrahim Zadran turned things around with a remarkable 177 off 146 balls, the best individual score in Champions Trophy history and helped them post a total of 325. England recovered in the chase, Joe Root leading the way with a well-made 120 from 111 balls. But Omarzai’s crucial 5/58 derailed their chase, as England were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs, falling just short by eight runs. With this victory, Afghanistan drew closer to qualifying for the semi-finals, extending their excellent run in ICC tournaments.

ALSO READ:

A Strong Message for England from Ravi Shastri

Following England’s defeat against Afghanistan, former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote on social media, praising Afghanistan and sending a strong message to England.

“Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL,” Shastri wrote.

Shastri urged England to take playing in the subcontinent seriously, pointing out their struggles in Asian conditions. His remark referred to England’s recent failures, including a 0-3 series defeat in India earlier in February. He emphasized that to be recognized as a top team, England must learn to adapt and succeed in different conditions rather than making excuses.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AFG vs ENG
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
England Cricket
Ravi Shastri

