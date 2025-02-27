‘No Excuses’: Former India Head Coach’s Strong Message for England After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

Afghanistan knocked England out of the 2025 Champions Trophy by pulling off an exciting eight-run win. This victory once more underlined Afghanistan’s rising international cricket power. While Azmatullah Omarzai’s outstanding five-wicket haul secured the deal, Ibrahim Zadran’s stunning 177 set up the game.

Afghanistan lost early wickets and found themselves at 37/3 and were struggling during the powerplay. But Ibrahim Zadran turned things around with a remarkable 177 off 146 balls, the best individual score in Champions Trophy history and helped them post a total of 325. England recovered in the chase, Joe Root leading the way with a well-made 120 from 111 balls. But Omarzai’s crucial 5/58 derailed their chase, as England were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs, falling just short by eight runs. With this victory, Afghanistan drew closer to qualifying for the semi-finals, extending their excellent run in ICC tournaments.

A Strong Message for England from Ravi Shastri

Following England’s defeat against Afghanistan, former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote on social media, praising Afghanistan and sending a strong message to England.

“Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL,” Shastri wrote.

Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL #AFGvENG #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/6dUYlzAVc5 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 26, 2025

Shastri urged England to take playing in the subcontinent seriously, pointing out their struggles in Asian conditions. His remark referred to England’s recent failures, including a 0-3 series defeat in India earlier in February. He emphasized that to be recognized as a top team, England must learn to adapt and succeed in different conditions rather than making excuses.

