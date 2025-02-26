Why was Fazalhaq Farooqi called back Onto The Field By The Umpires Ahead of Final Over in Thriller against England in Champions Trophy 2025?

He was briefly replaced by Nangeyalia Kharote.

During the recent AFG vs ENG encounter in the Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi made his way out of the field during the final over of the game.

He was replaced by Nangeyalia Kharote for the final six balls but the umpires didn’t allow that and called Farooqi back, who eventually took his place at short fine leg.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Although Kharote is known for his superior fielding skills, umpires felt that if Fazalhaq Farooqi was fit enough to bowl the penultimate over of the match, he could field in the last over of the game too.

Speaking about the match, it was a thriller of a contest. Subsequently, England’s hopes of advancing in the Champions Trophy 2025 took a major hit after a surprising eight-run loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Following their initial defeat to Australia, this match was a must-win for England. Afghanistan, too, faced a crucial situation, and their remarkable victory not only marked a historic moment but also kept their semi-final aspirations alive.

Chasing a target of 326, England were bowled out for 317, largely due to Azmatullah Omarzai’s impressive five-wicket spell (5 for 58).

However, the standout performance of the match came from Ibrahim Zadran, whose brilliant 177 off 146 balls propelled Afghanistan into a strong position. Despite losing three early wickets in the powerplay, Zadran’s exceptional innings steadied the ship and enabled Afghanistan to post a formidable total of 325 for 7 after choosing to bat first.

